SUMMERSVILLE — In March, the lowest bid to replace Richwood Middle and High schools by expanding and renovating Cherry River Elementary came in at nearly $47 million.
That was roughly double previously estimated construction and construction contingency costs.
With the exception of Roy Moose, the then-Nicholas County Board of Education members rejected the construction bids and, a week before two new members took office July 1, approved a scaled-down blueprint for the rebuilding.
The schools still haven't been rebuilt since they were abandoned and demolished following the June 2016 flood, and that bid rejection and subsequent redesign delayed this replacement further.
On Tuesday, ZMM Architects & Engineers architect Chris Campbell opened the new bids on the downsized rebuild. The $42.5 million bid from St. Albans-based SQP Construction Group was the lowest.
SQP also estimated the shortest project timeline out of the three bidders, but that expected completion date is still far beyond the December 2023 opening anticipated at the time of the March bid rejection.
At 800 days, SQP projects finishing about March 2025, a little more than a year shy of a decade since the June 2016 flood.
Richwood students have been in trailer classrooms and the previously closed Beaver Elementary, in Craigsville, since then. By contrast, Kanawha County's replacement for Herbert Hoover High, also closed after the flood, is expected to be done this spring.
Nicholas school board members were at Tuesday's bid opening.
"I hope that we can accept the bid and get progress moving," Moose said, "it's way past time."
He said the other board members rejecting the $47 million low bid in March "was a waste."
Rick Green is one of the new, Richwood-backed members who beat incumbents but took office after the March bid rejection.
"We're saving about $5 million, you know, on it, right now," Green said of the new low bid, "but we'd have been a good start into that building, though."
"We've got to get the kids in some schools, I mean, they can't stay much longer in the pods," he said, referring to the trailer classrooms students have occupied since the flood.
Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said the board has 30 days to act on these new bids.
"I will be recommending that bid to the board to accept," she said.
Burge-Tetrick said she may also recommend the board accept SQP's $511,000 extra cost for a larger gym — the redesign reduced its size — and the $604,000 for two more classrooms — the redesign cut them.
In 2018, agencies awarded the Nicholas school system roughly $180 million to replace schools closed after the 2016 flood with consolidated schools. The consolidations this money will fund include a few schools whose buildings never closed after the flood.
About 90% of the money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 10% from the state. The previous Nicholas board chose a FEMA funding path, Section 428, that allowed it to consolidate schools using the flood recovery money but meant that FEMA does not have to pay for cost overruns.
"No one could have ever anticipated this type of inflation," Burge-Tetrick said. "You know, the war, the COVID."
So while the school system will have more than enough money for the Richwood rebuilding project alone, it's the unknown, inflation-era cost of the yet-to-be-bid-out Glade Creek Business Park project that throws what the school district can afford into question.
The Glade Creek project is to be a replacement of Summersville Middle, which closed after flood damage, with a school that would consolidate it and the currently still-operational Nicholas County High and countywide vocational school. The previous school board members budgeted at least four times as much for the Glade Creek project as for the Richwood one, but the Glade Creek plans have also been scaled back.
West Virginia Board of Education Policy 6200 sets minimum building standards for public schools, and the state School Building Authority previously suggested that reducing projects to those minimum standards could unlock further state funds. So, the Nicholas school system's downsizing of plans for both Richwood and Glade Creek, and the rebidding, could strengthen its likely request to the state for more money.
"It came in as I anticipated it to be," Burge-Tetrick said of the new bids.
She said, based on Tuesday's Richwood bids, she expects Glade Creek to also go over budget. If so, she said, "we have a real issue" with affording that rebuild.
She noted the state government's budget surpluses. At the time the old board rejected the previous low bid in March, the state budget surplus was projected to exceed $1 billion, and the state's rainy day reserve also topped $1 billion.
The highest new bid Tuesday came from the previous low-bidder, St. Albans-based Paramount Builders, which bid $44.6 million this time.