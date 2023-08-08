Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At a roundtable meeting Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and West Virginia State University President Ericke S. Cage discussed the possibility of adding an agricultural school to the university.

With more than 200,000 farms and over 200 farmer’s markets, West Virginia has an “incredible need” for an agricultural workforce, according to Cage.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

