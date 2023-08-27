HUNTINGTON — One hundred Marshall University students recently began their journey in a program that aims to help them, and eventually, other Marshall students, graduate debt-free in four years.
The students, who are in-state and metro students, are the first cohort for the Marshall For All, Marshall Forever program that was announced by Marshall President Brad D. Smith last year and is kicking off this semester.
In connection with their participation in the Marshall For All, Marshall Forever program, students and their families contribute what they can financially to the student’s schooling; Marshall uses grants, scholarships and contributions from donors to help cover expenses; and the students participate in an internship, work study or other job. The students in the program also agree to complete the FAFSA every year; to take a financial literacy course; to work with a student mentor and an alumni mentor; and to graduate on time/in four years.
The 100 students’ tuition and fees, books and room and board, including meal plans, will be covered in connection with their participation in the program. Parking and transportation costs are currently not included in the program, according to Marshall spokeswoman Leah Payne.
Marshall For All, Marshall Forever’s first cohort consists of 70 students from West Virginia, 23 students from Ohio and seven students from Kentucky, according to figures provided by Marshall. More than 80% of the students are living on campus, according to the figures.
All of the 100 students in the first cohort are freshmen who started at Marshall this semester who were randomly selected to participate in the program after applying to the university.
One of these students is Olivia Jackson, a digital marketing major from Charleston.
Jackson said the program helps her to just be able to go to school and not have to worry about everything else that comes with attending college. She said it helps her to not have all that weight on her shoulders.
“I feel really blessed to be able to have this opportunity when a lot of people have student loans they have to take out and all these sorts of things,” Jackson said. “I feel very lucky that I don’t have to worry about all of that stuff.”
Jackson said she is looking forward to new experiences and getting to know new people during her time at Marshall.
Olivia Ross, a graphic design major from Ironton, Ohio, said it feels like a weight lifted off to be a part of the program because she does not have to worry as much about finances. The program will help her because she and her fiancee will be able to buy a home instead of having to pay back student loans, she said.
Smith said Marshall would like all of its students to be in the program by the university’s 200th anniversary in 2037, but Marshall is pushing itself to meet this goal by 2033.
“When you look at one of the top reasons why people do not go to college, it’s affordability,” Smith said. “The data shows that, just since 2007, the median tuition price has increased 10% each year across the country, yet student loan debt over that period of time has increased 45%. In fact, student loan debt now is about $1.7 trillion.”
In the 2022-23 academic year, 66.3% of Marshall students graduated having received a loan at some point in their education, according to figures provided by the university.
“[Student loan debt is] a national crisis ... but we’re going to eliminate that barrier,” Smith said. “We’re not gonna let that be a reason students can’t come to Marshall and fulfill their dreams.”
One source of funding for the first 100 students in Marshall For All, Marshall Forever will be a $2 million donation that Jim Smith, a Marshall alumnus and Board of Governors member, and his wife, Pam Kushmerick, made to fund the students for all four years of their education at Marshall.
“President [Brad D.] Smith has an inspiring vision for Marshall University,” Jim Smith said in a news release earlier this month. “Marshall for All is an important part of his plan and it addresses one of the biggest issues in higher education today. Pam and I feel blessed to be in a position to support this effort. We are both first-generation college graduates, so we understand the challenges — but more importantly the rewards — of that journey.”
Ron Area, senior vice president for development at Marshall and CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, said Marshall hopes to attract other donors to invest in the program. He said Marshall has the funds available for the first cohort of students for all four years and is already reaching out to other donors for future students and cohorts.
