20230826 marshallforall 02.jpg
Students in the first cohort of the Marshall For All, Marshall Forever program take a photo with Marshall President Brad D. Smith (kneeling at center) on Aug. 18 at the Marshall Memorial Fountain on the Huntington campus.

 Jesten Richardson | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — One hundred Marshall University students recently began their journey in a program that aims to help them, and eventually, other Marshall students, graduate debt-free in four years.

The students, who are in-state and metro students, are the first cohort for the Marshall For All, Marshall Forever program that was announced by Marshall President Brad D. Smith last year and is kicking off this semester.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

