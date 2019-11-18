top story

Marshall professor named to lead National Youth Science Camp

Brian Kinghorn
Buy Now

Marshall University assistant professor Brian Kinghorn holds a National Youth Science Camp plaque and frisbee after being named director of the camp at Marshall’s South Charleston campus on Monday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For the first time, a Marshall University professor will lead the West Virginia-based National Youth Science Camp.

Brian Kinghorn, an assistant professor in Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development, was named the camp’s 2020 director at a news conference Monday at Marshall’s South Charleston campus.

The National Youth Science Foundation, based in Charleston, holds the camp each summer. Two new high school graduates from each state and several foreign countries attend the all-expenses paid camp in Bartow, Pocahontas County.

The NYSF also operates the National Youth Science Center in Tucker County.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Kinghorn and excited for him to lead this amazing STEM program,” Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, who attended the camp in 1973, said in a news release. “Every summer, teenagers from across the United States are introduced to the beautiful state of West Virginia and the exciting world of science. As a former science camper, I know just how life-changing this camp can be for aspiring young scientists and researchers.”

Kinghorn said he wished he’d know about the camp when he was growing up in Idaho.

“After learning about it, I immediately determined that I would find a way to be involved with the camp in some way,” Kinghorn said in the release. “At that time, I could never have imagined the series of events that led to my appointment as the director of the 2020 camp. I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious and long-standing program and am proud to represent our university.”

Applications for the camp are available at http://apply.ny scamp.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 18, 2019

Blackwell, Emily - 5 p.m., Coonskin Clubhouse, Charleston.

Buhl, Dolores - Noon, Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, Pinch.

Carr, Charles - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Cobb, James - 1 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mills.

Duncan, Maxine - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Evans, Anita - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Hedrick Sr., Judson - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Honeycutt, Amanda - 2 p.m., Osborne Cemetery, Craddock Fork, Lake.

Jarrell, Michael - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Karnes, Shirley - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Stone, Penny - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Wilmoth, Patricia - 7 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.