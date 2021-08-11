HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is now requiring face masks be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status, inside all university properties.
Instructors can choose to teach either while wearing a mask/face shield or while standing behind a Plexiglas barrier in the classroom, according to a university release on the COVID-19 guidance.
Masks are not required in private residence hall rooms or personal office space.
Currently, Marshall does not require the COVID-19 vaccine; however, it strongly encourages it.
Students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester and employees are asked to submit their current vaccine status in the online Vaccination Registry to help university officials gauge whether or not herd immunity has been reached on campus. The registry offers several responses, including an option to not disclose vaccine status, according to the release.
All unvaccinated people in the campus community — employees and students — will be tested for COVID-19 throughout the semester, with a goal to test every unvaccinated person once a week, as feasible.
The university also has protocols in place for case management, quarantine/self-isolation and contact tracing of all COVID-19 cases at the university, and will complete cleaning and disinfection of facilities in accordance with protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
University-sponsored travel (domestic and international) continues to be restricted for both students and employees, according to the release, and all international travel must be registered in advance using the online International Travel Registration Form.
Additional guidelines will be in place at the beginning of the semester, which begins Aug. 23, and may be modified as circumstances change.