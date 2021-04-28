HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has announced he will not seek a contract extension, ending his tenure at the university July 2022.
In an internal university announcement Wednesday, Gilbert said for a "variety of personal and professional reasons," he has informed the Board of Governors he will not seek a contract extension.
"After considerable personal reflection, I have decided to define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University," Gilbert writes. "Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you over the next 14 months."
The announcement comes as Athletic Director Mike Hamrick's contract remains in limbo. Hamrick's contract expires at the end of June.
Gilbert is the 37th president of Marshall, succeeding Stephen Kopp after his sudden death in 2014.
A Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering, Gilbert was the provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University before coming to Marshall.
This is a developing story.