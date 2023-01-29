Marshall University will receive $4.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to establish an apprenticeship initiative at The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s (RCBI) Apprentice Works program.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will receive $4.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to establish an apprenticeship initiative.
In Tuesday’s announcement in a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the initiative would be done through the Apprenticeship Works program, administered by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.
“Thanks to the support of U.S. Senators Capito and Manchin, who have taken time to learn firsthand about the impacts of RCBI’s innovative workforce initiatives, we will continue to expand our nationwide advanced manufacturing apprenticeship program to meet the needs of manufacturers, including companies large and small here in West Virginia,” said Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director. “Our flexible apprenticeship model has helped manufacturers in 21 states overcome workforce challenges and develop the skilled talent they need to prosper.”
Apprenticeship Works is among the largest group/non-joint sponsored programs in the nation and the largest in West Virginia providing customized, world-class training that combines hands-on work-based learning and online related instruction to over 500 apprentices in 20 advanced manufacturing occupations. It also offers innovative pre-apprenticeship programs for youth, women and veterans and has served 450 pre-apprentices, officials said.
The funding is made possible by a congressionally directed spending request secured by Capito and Manchin.
“I’m excited to see this funding invest in the world-class apprenticeship programs offered through RCBI at Marshall University,” Capito said. “Last spring, I witnessed firsthand the successes Apprenticeship Works is producing in our state, from opening doors to interested youth to creating second careers for our nation’s veterans. Through my role on the Appropriations Committee — and with the Congressionally Directed Spending process — I will continue advancing job training and employment opportunities for West Virginians.”
“West Virginians are some of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased Marshall University has received $4.5 million to continue their apprenticeship initiative to train West Virginians to compete for good-paying, long-term jobs across the state. I know just how valuable this initiative has been to the University and to the Mountain State as a whole, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to fight for programs that support our West Virginia workforce,” Manchin said.
