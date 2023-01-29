Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200723-hdb-rcbi photo
Buy Now

Marshall University will receive $4.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to establish an apprenticeship initiative at The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s (RCBI) Apprentice Works program.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will receive $4.5 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to establish an apprenticeship initiative.

In Tuesday’s announcement in a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the initiative would be done through the Apprenticeship Works program, administered by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you