Four people get to decide which charter schools can open in West Virginia. The quartet is also tasked with helping to hold these schools accountable.
Nobody voted for them. The governor appointed them. State senators will decide whether they remain on the state's new Professional Charter School Board.
If predominantly Republican senators reject one or more of Republican Gov. Jim Justice's appointees, even fewer people would review seven charter applications, totaling roughly 2,000 pages, before a late November deadline. One of five original appointees, the only Democrat, withdrew from the panel.
If the board misses the deadline, the charters automatically are approved. Lawmakers didn't fund staff for the board, so no paid full-timers are reviewing applications and making recommendations.
Board members plan to decide on most or all applications Nov. 10, ahead of schedule.
Under the law, appointees must "possess experience and expertise in public or nonprofit governance, management and finance, public school leadership, assessment, curriculum or instruction, or public education law."
Here is a closer look at the appointees:
Adam Kissel: The board's chairman and acting executive director moved to Charleston last year from Washington, D.C.
Kissel is a senior fellow at the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a think tank that pushed for years to legalize charters. Kissel said he's unpaid for his role there.
The nonprofit's most recent financial disclosures, from 2017 and 2018, show Indianapolis-based EdChoice has been its largest single funder.
EdChoice, which advocates for "school choice" measures like charters, donated $75,000 to the think tank in 2018, 34% of its revenue that year. In 2017, EdChoice gave $100,000, equaling 30% of revenue.
Kissel said he connects philanthropists — usually wealthy people, but sometimes foundations — to educational causes "that execute their intent." For example, he said, he worked on John L. Nau III's $27.5 million gift to the University of Virginia to, as the school put it, "advance the study and teaching of the history and principles of democracy."
In July, he won a preliminary stage in a lawsuit against fundraising rules in Connecticut, where he was seeking to raise money for the Jack Miller Center. That Pennsylvania-based nonprofit funds college and high school programs and says it's "dedicated to reinvigorating education in America’s founding principles and history."
He has worked in a similar capacity for different conservative- and libertarian-backed organizations, including the Charles Koch Foundation and The Philanthropy Roundtable. He also worked for about five years for the campus free speech defender Fire, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
Under the Trump administration, Kissel spent a year and a few months as deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs at the U.S. Education Department, which he says shouldn't exist.
"The Constitution doesn't include a provision for federal control of education, which is a state and local matter," Kissel said. "But billions of dollars nevertheless go through the Department of Education and it's important for any citizen … to participate in the democracy and steward those resources effectively."
Kissel wrote a Gazette-Mail op-ed proposing renaming Charleston's California Avenue after California banned most state-funded travel to West Virginia over a law barring transgender athletes from playing on girls and women's teams.
He has written opinion pieces elsewhere arguing certain grants, scholarships or programs that colleges explicitly or implicitly offer only to women, LGBT people or racial minorities are illegal.
Programs that provide colleges extra federal funding for having certain percentages of minority students are also unconstitutional, he argues.
A couple of Kissel's 2021 writings are inspired by the Biden administration's interpretation that the federal Title IX law bans not just traditional sex-based discrimination, but also discrimination over gender identity or sexual orientation.
"Biden’s administration insists a school or college that discriminates against males must stop discriminating against them — but only if the males claim to be females," Kissel wrote in a Federalist op-ed.
While arguing the administration is interpreting Title IX incorrectly, Kissel wrote in Townhall that the interpretation "will lead to unintended consequences because many pro-gay programs explicitly discriminate against people who are straight."
"I have filed more than 100 Title IX complaints, outlining hundreds of violations — they are everywhere," Kissel wrote, saying he had just filed them against colleges for advertising LGBT scholarships.
Kissel, who has degrees from Harvard University and the University of Chicago, in May tweeted "cancel Harvard."
“Harvard has become an illiberal institution that punishes and suppresses diverse viewpoints,” Kissel said Friday.
Karen Bailey-Chapman: A Cardinal Institute board member, Bailey-Chapman resides in the Eastern Panhandle and is the senior vice president for external affairs at the American Beverage Association, which represents companies that sell and distribute soda and other non-alcoholic drinks.
Bailey-Chapman didn't return requests for comment Friday. Her husband said she was driving home from a funeral.
Bailey-Chapman was previously a vice president at Penn National Gaming Inc, a gambling company that includes the Hollywood Casino in the Eastern Panhandle, one of roughly 40 casinos or racetracks nationwide. The company also says it has a 36% equity share in Barstool Sports, a sports media and betting company.
Bailey-Chapman worked for conservative groups, including the DCI Group, an international lobbying firm, and Americans for Tax Reform, which asks lawmakers to pledge to never raise taxes. Harvard-educated conservative firebrand Grover Norquist is founder and president of the latter group.
Bailey-Chapman's LinkedIn profile says she attended Virginia Military Institute and Mary Baldwin and Pennsylvania State universities, obtaining degrees from the latter two.
Dewayne Duncan: The Charleston man said he taught in public schools in Raleigh County, where he grew up, then transferred to Boone County, teaching special education before working as a principal at Nellis and Whitesville elementary schools.
Duncan went on to work for the West Virginia Department of Education, where his jobs included overseeing teaching in juvenile detention centers and serving as executive director of the middle- and high school-education office.
He left the department in 2015. He said he's now a licensed Realtor who, along with his husband, sells and develops real estate in the Charleston area. The Gonzoburger restaurant building on the West Side is among commercial properties he has helped develop.
“I wanted to help spur economic development," Duncan said, "and the only way to do that is to start seeking out these people and providing the opportunity for them and helping them get established."
Duncan lost last year in the Republican Kanawha County commissioner primary to Lance Wheeler, who went on to capture the seat.
Brian Helton: Helton said he owns a trucking industry business and has been self-employed for the past 20 years.
This year, he resigned as Greater Beckley Christian School's boys basketball head coach.
He said in a brief interview Friday that he'd coached there for about 15 years total across two stints.