Christy Miller has been named superintendent of Upshur County Schools.
Effective July 1, Miller will succeed interim Superintendent Steven Wotring, who was named to the post following the West Virginia Board of Education’s takeover of the school system on June 14. Miller is the current superintendent of Taylor County Schools.
Miller’s appointment comes after a Special Circumstance Review of Upshur County Schools uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of misspent federal COVID-19 relief money.
Money that was supposed to be used to abate the effects of the pandemic was instead used for personal gain, including more than $49,000 for a retreat at Stonewall resort and nearly $22,000 in inappropriate spending for food and drinks at a restaurant in Buckhannon, according to the review.
Wotring will move to an advisory role as a transition liaison who will assist county leadership during the review and recovery process, according to a Department of Education news release.
According to the release, Miller is a veteran educator with 36 years of experience. In addition to working as a teacher and as administrator, at both the school and county levels, she served as executive director and coordinator in the Office of School Improvement and Leadership.
“Superintendent Miller is a visionary educational leader who is known for her abilities to support and transform schools and school systems,” state Deputy Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt said. “She understands that Upshur County is currently in the midst of an ongoing review, and this is difficult for professional and service personnel as well as students and families.”
Blatt added, “She will work to strengthen continuity and stability in the system while also addressing those critical areas of non-compliance. I’ve known her to be the consummate professional who will always do what is best for children.”
Miller acknowledged the challenges of the situation, but plans to help get the school system back on track.
“Upshur County has a tradition of strong academic programs and community support,” Miller said. “The schools have been a source of pride, and they should be because they reflect the heart of the community. We will restore this reputation and pride, but it will take some work. We have some obstacles to overcome, and I know we can do it together for the benefit of the children and families of the county.”
The Special Circumstance Review revealed that the Upshur County Schools superintendent at the time, Sara Lewis-Stankus, received additional compensation that was not authorized by the local board of education.
Lewis-Stankus left the position in August 2022 to take a job as state’s deputy superintendent of schools. She retired in May.
The review has also sparked an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia. State Superintendent of Schools David Roach resigned last week in the wake of the review.
When the state board approved the takeover on June 14, board president Paul Hardesty criticized Roach for a lack of communication with the board. The board accepted his retirement during a special meeting on Friday and appointed Blatt to the job, effective July 1.
George “Russ” Collett has been named as the Upshur County assistant superintendent.
Prior to the Special Circumstance Review, Collett had just been named the county’s superintendent by the local board of education, but the state board’s decision to take over the school system included vacating the position.
“Once the review process began, experienced and established leadership was needed,” according to the Department of Education’s news release. “Collett will work with Miller to develop a robust administrative structure in Upshur County that protects processes and procedures that best serve children and families.”
