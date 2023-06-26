Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Christy Miller has been named superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

Effective July 1, Miller will succeed interim Superintendent Steven Wotring, who was named to the post following the West Virginia Board of Education’s takeover of the school system on June 14. Miller is the current superintendent of Taylor County Schools.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

