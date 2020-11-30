The boards of education for Monongalia and Preston counties unanimously on Monday denied West Virginia Academy’s application to become the state’s first charter school.
But the school may still fight on toward opening — through the court system.
The school had planned to open somewhere in the “greater Morgantown area,” according to John Treu, president and board member of West Virginia Academy.
These decisions came on the final date that the West Virginia Board of Education gave county school boards the ability to approve or deny organizations’ applications to open charter schools. If county boards missed that decision deadline, the charter schools would have been allowed to open by default.
But state law says county boards have “no later than 90 days following the filing of the charter application” to approve or deny an application or face the approval by default. Because West Virginia Academy’s application was submitted July 24, that 90-day deadline already has expired, and the charter school has thus argued that it already has been approved to open. Early this month, it threatened to sue over that issue and others.
West Virginia Academy appears to have been the only charter school that tried to open in the upcoming school year — the first year charter schools were allowed to open in West Virginia. Charter schools were legalized by the 2019 omnibus education law, passed by Republican state lawmakers with no Democrats in support and some Republicans defecting.
Jeff Bryant, superintendent of Greenbrier County’s school system, said his county received an application but the applicant withdrew it.
West Virginia funds public school districts, and charter schools, based largely on their enrollment, so students lost to a charter school shift money to it and away from the county district.
Charter schools would be overseen by governing boards that are separate from the county school boards that oversee all other public schools in each county.
And the charter schools wouldn’t have to follow many rules that regular public schools do — for instance, West Virginia Academy’s employees would have lacked many employment protections that workers at other schools have.
Treu said Monday afternoon’s vote by the Monongalia school board “was unfortunate but not unexpected, because the Board of Education had turned the process over to the superintendent and a group of administrators at the district level who are the very people who have the most to lose if the charter school ever opens.
“They basically got an all-star group of people — who have every incentive to make sure the application is denied — together to conduct all the review for it, and it’s totally illegal to do that, it’s a conflict of interest.”
The planned K-12 school would have been the second school in the state to have an international baccalaureate program, after South Charleston High, and the second to have a year-round calendar, after Piedmont Elementary, in Kanawha County. This means a shorter summer with longer mid-year breaks, with supplemental instruction during those.
Monongalia Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico presented to the school board Monday the results of the county school system’s review of the application. It judged that West Virginia Academy failed to meet criteria in seven of the 10 areas of evaluation. Those areas included “Educational Program,” “Facilities,” “Financial Plan” and others.
It only partially met criteria in two areas, and only fully met criteria regarding its plan to shut down, if need be, the school system said.
Talerico expressed concern with the school’s allegedly deficient approach for how it would advertise to prospective students. Broadly, charter schools require parents to apply to enroll in them, even though there’s no tuition and no academic criteria to enroll.
“The application and subsequent communication with West Virginia Academy do not indicate a thoughtful approach to reaching all students in the primary recruitment area,” Talerico told the school board.
Superintendent Eddie Campbell then recommended that the board reject the application.
Board President Nancy Walker said, “we have a very skilled staff that did a very thorough investigation and, overall, there were seven ‘do not meet’ areas and I think that we cannot ignore that.
“The bottom line is: We’re responsible for this school, even if we’re not the immediate board. We’re responsible for the tax dollars that would be awarded to this school.”
Fellow Monongalia board member Ron Lytle said, “My one criterion was: What was the offering by West Virginia Academy that was not provided by Mon[ongalia] County Schools, and the idea is to go above and beyond the current offerings, and I could not find, I could not justify — the overwhelming evidence was that there was not enough research done.
“There is room for charter schools in West Virginia,” Lytle said. But, he added, “it has to be the right charter school and it has to be the right time.”
The school board that governs neighboring Preston County, which the charter school likely also would draw students from, met Monday evening. Preston’s superintendent said before the Monongalia board’s midday vote that he was planning to recommend that the Preston board defer to Monongalia’s decision.
But the Preston board declined to defer to Monongalia Monday night. Instead, its members also voted unanimously to deny the application.