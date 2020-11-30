The Monongalia County Board of Education unanimously denied West Virginia Academy’s application to become the state’s first charter school during a meeting Monday afternoon.
The school had planned to open somewhere in the “greater Morgantown area,” according to John Treu, one of the leaders pushing to open it.
The school board that governs neighboring Preston County, which the charter school would likely also draw students from, is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday on the issue.
Preston’s superintendent said before the Monongalia board’s midday vote that he was planning to recommend that Preston’s board defer to Monongalia’s decision.
These decisions come on the final date that state Board of Education policy gave county school boards the ability to approve or deny organizations’ applications to open charter schools.
If county boards missed that decision deadline, the charter schools would’ve been allowed to open by default.
But state law says county boards have “no later than 90 days following the filing of the charter application” to approve or deny an application or face the approval by default.
Because West Virginia Academy’s application was submitted July 24, that 90-day deadline already expired, and the charter school has thus argued it has already been approved to open. Early this month, it threatened to sue over the situation.
West Virginia Academy appears to have been the only charter school that tried to open in the upcoming school year -- the first year charter schools were allowed to open in West Virginia.
Charter schools were legalized by the 2019 omnibus education law, passed by Republican state lawmakers with no Democratic support and some Republicans defecting.
Jeff Bryant, superintendent of Greenbrier County’s school system, said his county received an application but the applicant withdrew it of their own accord.