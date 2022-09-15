Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monongalia County's school system is pushing to remove LGBTQ pride flags from classrooms, sparking criticism from gay and transgender rights supporters.

County Board of Education President Ron Lytle said the school district's central office asked employees countywide if there were any pride flags in the public schools and told employees that was against the existing "Participation in Political Activities" policy. He said this happened sometime after school began.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

