Monongalia County's school system is pushing to remove LGBTQ pride flags from classrooms, sparking criticism from gay and transgender rights supporters.
County Board of Education President Ron Lytle said the school district's central office asked employees countywide if there were any pride flags in the public schools and told employees that was against the existing "Participation in Political Activities" policy. He said this happened sometime after school began.
“I think it was just a blanket statement that all flags were to be removed,” other than the U.S. and West Virginia flags, Lytle said.
Monongalia schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday or Thursday. In June of last year, during national LGBTQ pride month, the end of his email signature said "June is Pride Month."
Pride flags are various multicolored flags supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, or LGBTQ, people. Other news outlets previously reported the flag controversy when students and other LGBTQ rights supporters urged the school board to change course Tuesday night.
Ash Orr, chairperson of the Morgantown Human Rights Commission and president of Morgantown Pride, said the flags came down the second day of classes at Morgantown High. Orr said they haven't heard of it happening at other Monongalia schools.
"I think that it's just another form of stifling the queer community," Orr said. "I think that they are trying to silence us and push us out of the picture in creating this toxic narrative around the pride flags."
Andrew Schneider, executive director of the gay and transgender rights organization Fairness West Virginia, wrote in an email Thursday that "a county administrator sent a letter to every principal in the county about the upcoming election, and this letter apparently sparked the removal of the flags."
"Flags like these serve as a visual reminder that all students, including LGBTQ students, are welcome and supported in a classroom," he wrote. "If teachers decide to use one of these visual cues, it can be an important tool to improve the safety and health of their students."
Lytle said students "sure shouldn't have to walk through a classroom" to feel safe — he said the school district should ensure they feel safe as soon as they enter a school. He called it "an accusation" that classrooms without pride flags aren't safe spaces for students.
“Does that insinuate that the rest of the school isn't a safe space?” he said.
Morgantown High Principal Paul Mihalko also hasn't returned requests for comment.
Lytle pointed to the school system's Policy 3231.01, which the board adopted about two years ago. That policy says "non-school related, political, and/or commercial literature, or campaign posters supporting one or more candidates, issues or a particular point of view shall not be displayed within the schools or on school owned or occupied property, unless done as part of any approved teaching unit."
It also says "employees of the Board shall not engage, during the course of their employment, in any activities that support or oppose one or more candidates, issues or a particular point of view while engaged in the performance of their duties. The right to express political or other opinions and exercise constitutional rights as citizens is naturally reserved to all employees."
American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia staff attorney Nicholas Ward wrote in an email that "we’ve received a number of complaints from students and parents about the school’s application of a troublingly vague policy to pride flags, and we are closely examining the situation."
"Promoting inclusiveness is not a political issue," Ward wrote, "and any interpretation of the policy that suggests otherwise raises serious concerns about violations of constitutional rights to free speech and expression.”
Lytle said the policy is legal and he supports enforcing it because it's currently in effect. But he said it will be on the board's next meeting agenda.
“I really have a lot of people I've got to listen to,” he said.
West Virginia University, the state's largest public university, is in Monongalia County.
In 2020, it was the county President Joe Biden came closest to winning in West Virginia. Also, in a rarity nowadays in the Mountain State, multiple Democrats represent it in the state Legislature.