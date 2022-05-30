The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office approved non-public school vouchers for 3,010 students as of Friday, a spokesman said.
May 15 was the last day for parents to apply to receive the full voucher amount for the 2022-23 school year. The amount will fluctuate annually because it’s tied to other calculations, but the Treasurer’s Office has said it will be $4,300 per child for the upcoming school year.
Treasurer spokesman Jared Hunt wrote in an email Friday that, "We still have 469 submitted applications that are either currently in the review process, awaiting review or on hold pending more information."
Families who receive the vouchers will be able to spend the money on a nearly unlimited variety of public school alternatives, including religious and secular private schools and home-schooling.
The state's two most-populous counties are in the lead for the number of students approved so far: 404 in Kanawha and 280 in Berkeley.
Next are Raleigh at 171, Ohio at 164, and Monongalia at 157. Cabell has 121 approved students.
An ongoing lawsuit against state leaders could prevent the voucher money from actually reaching families. In that litigation, parents of public school students argue the vouchers violate the state constitution because they funnel money away from public education.
The parents have requested a preliminary injunction to stop the program's implementation while the case is ongoing.
The vouchers, called Hope Scholarships, shift public education funding to private- and home-schooling by giving families money that would have otherwise gone to the public school systems their children would have enrolled in. State funding for county public school systems is largely based on enrollment.
Currently, the program is open to either rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools or older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them.
The Hope Scholarship law has a trigger that will be pulled, vastly increasing eligibility, if participation does not exceed roughly 5% of statewide public school enrollment within the first two years.
If that 5% isn’t met, then, starting July 2026, parents of all current private- and home-schoolers will be able to get the vouchers. The program’s biggest projected financial impact will be the $103 million annually in new state funding required to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
As of now, the participation rate is 1%.
The West Virginia Legislature’s Republican supermajorities passed the Hope Scholarship law in 2021 with no support from Democrats. In the House of Delegates, 19 Republicans, including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, voted with the 23 Democrats against it, but 57 Republicans voted for it.
In the final Senate vote, Republicans Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, joined all 11 Democrats in voting no. Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, was absent.