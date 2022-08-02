West Virginia’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals denied Thursday lifting the ban, at least initially, on the state’s non-public school vouchers law, which was the nation’s most expansive “school choice” law when the Legislature passed it last year.
Last month, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled that the program, which was to provide families public money to private- or home-school their children, violates the West Virginia Constitution. She blocked it.
The program was open to rising kindergartners whose parents diverted them from public schools and to older students already in public schools whose families chose to withdraw them. In the future, it would have likely grown to be open to all West Virginia children, including those currently being privately and homeschooled.
The number of children set to participate next school year was somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000, with different numbers coming from different state agencies.
The Associated Press reported that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey then asked the Intermediate Court for a stay to at least temporarily lift the block on the program, pending his office’s appeal.
In a roughly one-page order released Thursday evening, the Intermediate Court ruled 2-1 in vacation to reject that request. Judge Charles Lorensen was the one who supported the stay.
“We are hopeful the West Virginia Supreme Court will view this case differently,” Morrisey tweeted.