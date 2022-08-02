Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals denied Thursday lifting the ban, at least initially, on the state’s non-public school vouchers law, which was the nation’s most expansive “school choice” law when the Legislature passed it last year.

Last month, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled that the program, which was to provide families public money to private- or home-school their children, violates the West Virginia Constitution. She blocked it.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

