Earlier this year, West Virginia’s public higher education office launched a program, Open Learning WV, that gives faculty the opportunity to implement Open Educational Resources as alternatives to traditional textbooks for their students.
When the program was piloted in the spring 2021 semester, 34 faculty members created or adopted OER, and a handful more faculty adopted OER over the summer — resulting in more than $250,000 in savings for approximately 1,200 students, according to a news release.
“Going to college in West Virginia remains incredibly affordable thanks to our state financial aid programs, but something like costly textbooks can result in a student delaying their education. If we can prevent that from happening, we absolutely should,” said Sarah Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor of higher education. “We’re only just starting Open Learning WV, but we are thrilled with the early savings students have seen. Our state leaders have really stressed the importance of making course materials more accessible and affordable, so we’ve worked hard to secure supporting funds to make alternative resources available to faculty. I’m looking forward to seeing these savings grow for our students.”
In 2019, lawmakers passed legislation that encourages the use of Open Educational Resources as a strategy to reduce the financial burden on students.
As a result of this policy and with a more than $1 million collaboration that began with a seed grant from the Ascendium Education Group, West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System piloted a grant opportunity to support faculty in implementing Open Educational Resources for use in their courses. Through Open Learning WV, faculty applied for $1,000 grants to modify course materials for an existing course to exclusively use Open Educational Resources either by selecting a material for adoption or creating a new one.
A participant survey found that 100% of participating faculty agree the switch was worthwhile, and 98% agree the materials they used were high-quality. Of affected students surveyed, 71% reported that they have delayed or avoided purchasing course materials in the past because they didn’t have enough money, and 91% said they are more likely to take a course with a low-cost option in the future.
For future opportunities, faculty are encouraged to contact the Higher Education Policy Commission’s Division of Academic Affairs at 304-558-0261.