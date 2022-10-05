Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mingo County Schools hosted a safety training for all county principals Monday, Aug. 8, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

 NANCY PEYTON | HD Media

A new safety initiative will be implemented in West Virginia schools, creating a more uniform plan in the event of threats to students and staff.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the West Virginia School Safety Initiative, which they say will aid in creating and implementing crisis prevention and response protocols for all public schools in the state.

