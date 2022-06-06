SUMMERSVILLE — The Nicholas County Board of Education approved Monday significantly shrinking the size and, it hopes, the cost of the new Summersville Middle, Nicholas County High and vocational school project.
“We are still trying to nail down cost numbers, as they are changing daily,” architect Chris Campbell said when asked for a new cost estimate. “A cost on it would be a guess at this point.”
The redesign of this consolidated campus, to be built at the Glade Creek Business Park near Summersville, is pushing the planned completion to August 2025. That’s nearly 10 years since the June 2016 flood, which damaged the county’s Summersville Middle, Richwood Middle and Richwood High schools.
The school district demolished the buildings, and Richwood and Summersville students have been in trailer classrooms as the rebuilding projects have dragged on year after year.
Last month, the school board similarly approved downsizing the Richwood school rebuild project. On Monday, Campbell revealed the new proposed completion date for that: March 2025.
The downsizing came after bids from companies to construct the Richwood project came in significantly over a previous estimate and the board rejected them. Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick has blamed the interconnected issues of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the delays and cost escalations.
Campbell, with Charleston-based ZMM Architects & Engineers, said the new Glade Creek school blueprint shrinks the previously planned 372,000-square-foot building housing all three schools by 45,000 square feet and almost eliminates the second floor where the indoor walking track would have been.
Additionally, the school board plans to no longer include in the project the five planned athletic fields when it requests bids from construction companies for how much they would charge to complete the project.
Instead, those fields might be bid out separately — and possibly not built if they’re unaffordable. Board President Gus Penix previously said Glade Creek students would have to continue using the Nicholas County High and Summersville Middle athletic facilities if the new fields aren’t created.
Despite the approved downsizing, Monday’s meeting included back-and-forth between some longtime Richwood school supporters in attendance and county school officials about the amenities the Glade Creek campus will still receive. The project near Summersville will include three full-sized gyms, instead of one, and a significant amount of career and technical education space.
Some prominent voices in the Richwood area have opposed closing the current vocational education school — which, in Craigsville, is closer to Richwood than Summersville. Former longtime Richwood teacher and current school board member Roy Moose argued with Burge-Tetrick that the vocational school could be removed from the Summersville-area project at this time. Burge-Tetrick threw cold water on that idea.
Moose was the only no vote Monday on the new blueprint for the Glade Creek school.
The Nicholas board always envisioned the Richwood project significantly smaller than the one at Glade Creek, serving about half of Glade Creek’s 1,300 students. Tammy Coleman, a native Richwood resident, contested the school system’s enrollment projections Monday.
“Just hush, we’re going to go on with this presentation,” Penix eventually said after a back-and-forth with her.
The Glade Creek project, when completed, will allow the school district to vacate the existing vocational building and relocate Summersville Elementary students into the former Nicholas County High building, allowing the current elementary building to close. Burge-Tetrick said it’s the worst-condition facility in the county.