The Nicholas County Board of Education has finally picked a company to expand and renovate Cherry River Elementary to replace Richwood Middle and High.
The school board voted unanimously Monday night to pay SQP Construction Group roughly $42.5 million to complete the work. Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said construction will begin Jan. 1.
St. Albans-based SQP projects finishing around March 2025, roughly a year shy of a decade since the June 2016 flood damaged the Richwood schools.
The school district demolished those inundated buildings. Richwood students have been in trailer classrooms and the previously closed Beaver Elementary, in Craigsville, since the deluge.
“We're glad to be moving on,” board president Chip Perrine said Tuesday.
In March, the lowest bid to replace these schools came in at nearly $47 million. That was roughly double previously estimated construction and construction contingency costs.
With the exception of Roy Moose, the then-school board members rejected the construction bids and, a week before Perrine and another new member took office July 1, approved a scaled-down plan for the rebuild.
The school system rebid the downsized project and, two weeks ago, opened bids to find SQP's $42.5 million was the lowest of three companies' offers to do the work. SQP's estimated construction timeline was also the fastest.
Perrine said the board has yet to decide on whether to pay SQP’s $511,000 extra cost for a larger gym — the school district's redesign reduced the planned size — and SQP's $604,000 extra charge for two classrooms that were cut in the redesign.
“We're looking at alternate funding sources, alternate ways we could possibly fund those,” Perrine said.
In 2018, agencies awarded the school district roughly $180 million to replace schools that closed after the 2016 flood with consolidated schools.
These consolidations will include a few schools whose buildings never closed after the flood. Cherry River Elementary, for instance, is still operating in its pre-flood building, but it will expand to become a prekindergarten-12th grade Richwood school facility.
About 90% of the funding is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 10% from the state. The previous Nicholas board chose a FEMA funding path, Section 428, that allowed it to consolidate schools using the federal flood recovery money, but also meant that FEMA does not have to pay cost overruns.
So while Nicholas will have more than enough money for the Richwood rebuilding, it’s unknown whether the district will be able to afford the inflation-era cost of the yet-to-be-bid-out Glade Creek Business Park project.
The Glade Creek plan is a replacement of Summersville Middle, which closed after flood damage, with a campus that would consolidate it, Nicholas County High and the countywide vocational school. Those latter two buildings didn't close after the flood.
The school board, long before the new members were elected and took office July 1, budgeted at least four times as much for the Glade Creek project as for the Richwood one. But the Glade Creek plans have also been scaled back since then.
West Virginia Board of Education Policy 6200 sets minimum building standards for public schools, and the state School Building Authority previously suggested that reducing projects to those minimum standards could unlock further state funds.
So, the Nicholas school system’s downsizing of plans for both Richwood and Glade Creek, and the rebidding, could strengthen its possible request to the state for more money.