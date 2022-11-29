Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Nicholas County Board of Education has finally picked a company to expand and renovate Cherry River Elementary to replace Richwood Middle and High.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to pay SQP Construction Group roughly $42.5 million to complete the work. Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said construction will begin Jan. 1.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you