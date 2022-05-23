SUMMERSVILLE – The Nicholas County Board of Education approved Monday a scaled-down blueprint for replacing Richwood Middle and Richwood High schools, which the board tore down after the June 2016 flood.
Like the larger previous plan, the downsized footprint will still substantially renovate Cherry River Elementary and add to it classrooms, a gym and other space for the middle and high school students.
The revised plan shrinks several spaces. The proposed middle/high school gym will drop from 600 seats to 400, although it still will be able to accommodate two simultaneous full-court basketball games when the court is divided.
The two planned dining rooms will drop to one. The auditorium, band/music room and health clinic also will shrink.
Two classrooms might be cut. The county school system will ask construction companies to bid on building those rooms separately from the main project, allowing the school district to cancel paying for those rooms, if they’re too expensive.
In March, the school board rejected the lowest bid to construct the larger plan after it came in $17 million higher than a previous estimate. Roy Moose, the only board member to vote in favor of the rejected bid, was the lone no vote Monday on moving forward with the smaller plan.
“I’m afraid we made a critical error by rejecting that bid,” Moose said.
He noted that ZMM Architects & Engineers architect and co-owner Dave Ferguson estimated the Richwood downsize could save the school system $3.8 million. Ferguson gave that estimate off-the-cuff at a meeting last week, but it was the only savings estimate the Charleston-based architecture firm provided the attendees.
Ferguson and fellow ZMM architect Chris Campbell have projected that the downsizing will delay the Richwood project rebidding until fall -- more than six years after the flood -- and they couldn’t say if inflation will drive the cost of the downsized project even higher than the larger one would have cost in March.
Moose said Monday that, “I think that the prices will just go up, so I vote no.”
But the architects and county schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick have said they need to cut the size of both the Richwood project and the other 2016 flood-affected school rebuild -- the Glade Creek Business Park project -- to possibly attract the extra state funding they might need to build both projects.
At Glade Creek, the board plans to rebuild Summersville Middle, which it also tore down after 2016 flood. But Glade Creek also is planned to be the site of a new Nicholas County High School and a countywide vocational education center -- replacing schools that did not close because of the flood -- into a single campus alongside Summersville Middle. Burge-Tetrick said the vote on that project’s downsizing might occur June 6.
The smaller Richwood plan now goes to the West Virginia School Building Authority for its approval or rejection, Burge-Tetrick said.
She said the authority can approve it administratively, instead of putting it before its own board. If it does come before the authority’s board, that meeting would be open to the public.
If it gets past the authority, the county school system will move on to rebidding. Burge-Tetrick said the county won’t have to get approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the downsizing.
FEMA is paying for 90% of the Nicholas school rebuilding projects, with the state paying the remaining 10%. But the state’s proportion could change, if it chooses to commit more money.
“I’d rather give you larger everything,” Burge-Tetrick told Moose on Monday. “I would like to do a lot more, but I can’t help that the 6200 is what the guidance is for the state, and that’s the most reasonable and prudent thing to do.”
State Board of Education Policy 6200 sets minimum building standards for public schools, and the School Building Authority has suggested that reducing projects to those minimum standards could unlock further state funds.