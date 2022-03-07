In pandemic-stricken 2020, West Virginia’s college-going rate for public high schoolers dropped to 48.2%, the lowest in at least 20 years.
That meant less than half of the high school Class of ‘20 enrolled in either a vocational school, community college or four-year college or university by the following summer or fall.
The rate doesn’t pick up those who may have waited until this academic year to enroll. The statewide higher education oversight agencies haven’t yet released the Summer and Fall 2021 enrollment figures.
But West Virginia struggled with college enrollment even before the pandemic.
State Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker has noted one particularly concerning statistic: In 2018, only about 8% of public or private high school graduates went straight into the state’s community colleges after graduation.
“Our matriculation rate from high school is pathetic, it’s pathetic,” Tucker told lawmakers earlier this year. She said the state seems to be “mismatching” students to higher education institutions.
Data also shows there are adults who aren’t fresh out of high school who could also benefit financially from community college training and the job opportunities it opens.
“I’m trying to figure out why I know we have these incredible programs and I don’t have enrollment in them, what’s going on?” Tucker said. “Especially when our workforce participation rate is one of the lowest in the country.”
“Why am I fighting to get enrollment into programs that have a 100% job placement rate, what is going on?” she said. “Especially after this body passed free community college. We know it’s attainable. We know it’s affordable.”
The state’s tuition-free community college program, West Virginia Invests, took effect in 2019.
That seemed to drive the 10% jump in first-time freshmen at community colleges that fall, before the pandemic hit. This may have also meant a higher overall rate of 2019 high school graduates going straight into community colleges than the 8% in 2018, but a spokesman for the higher education oversight agencies said data collection methods changed and there isn’t data comparable to 2018.
Even with free tuition, that isn’t the only college cost — transportation and child care can be expensive.
Due partly to low numbers of fresh high school graduates entering community colleges, older adults make up the majority of these schools’ enrollments. But the pandemic seemed to dramatically, and hopefully only temporarily, drop the enrollment of these older adults.
Tucker said only 46% of state community college students last fall were part-timers, and their average age was 24.
“This looks way off,” Tucker said. “Typically, the vast majority of our students are part-time. Typically, our average age hovers around 29. What has happened during the pandemic is that adults have dropped out of higher education.”
Of the multiple possible reasons, Tucker said the easiest for her to think of is K-12 school closures’ impacts on single mothers.
“Single moms were dealing with their kids being out of school and getting their education at home, while they were themselves trying to work and support their family,” Tucker said. “And the last thing that they had time for during all of this was for they, themselves to be going back and getting an education.”
She said “our people who were sort of the most vulnerable and trying to get the leg up, they dropped out, they just dropped out of the community college system.”