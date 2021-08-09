On her son’s first day back at school Monday morning, Renee Litton worried about COVID-19.
Because of his allergies and asthma, the 8-year-old spent last school year learning virtually from home to avoid the virus. This year, he’s back at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary in-person.
“It’s very nerve-racking,” Litton said.
As school starts in Kanawha County, COVID-19 cases are rising. The state reported about 1,000 new COVID cases over between Friday and Monday.
State health officials predict a surge of the virus spurred by the delta variant, a more contagious version of the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there's some evidence the delta variant may cause more severe illness in those who are not vaccinated.
State officials continue to urge residents to be vaccinated, but a vaccine has not yet been approved for children under age 12, like Litton’s son.
She feels better knowing masks are required for Kanawha students in preschool through the fifth grade.
“I know my son, he doesn't really want to keep his mask on,” Litton said. “And I tell him all the time ‘You have to keep it on, you have to keep it on.’ We can be in the grocery store. And he's still trying to pull it down or he has his nose above it.”
Besides the school’s face mask requirement, Principal Destiny Spencer said keeping the students in the same order in the classroom and the cafeteria will make contact tracing simpler, should a student test positive. Each student will also have a desk shield, she said.
“We try to social distance still,” Spencer said. “But we do have a lot of our kids back in the classroom. So that's a little different.”
Spencer said she’s excited to have the students back and in-person.
“I'm excited for the new year, to get back to some normalcy,” she said.
“Today is really exciting,” said Billy Herrald, a fifth-grade teacher. “We’re looking forward to having students in person.”
Herrald, who's in his second year of teaching fifth grade at Mary C. Snow, is hopeful the schools’ COVID protocols and cleaning staff will be able to minimize outbreaks.
“We will be distancing as much as possible outside the classroom,” Herrald said. “Of course, we'll have masks. Our custodians are doing a wonderful job of keeping everything sanitized.”
After being hospitalized with the virus, Herrald was vaccinated as soon as he was eligible. Herrald said he wasn’t apprehensive at the start of the school year.
“I’m just really happy to have the kids back in class,” Herrald said. “Last year, online learning was the best substitute we had. It worked well for some students, but not for others.
“I would not have done well with online learning,” he said.
Outside the Charleston school, men representing the organization Rise Now LLC welcomed each arriving student and their accompanying parent with applause and cheers. Carl Chadband, of Rise Now, said the goal of the "A Few Good Men" event was to encourage students as they returned back to class and to show them that good men exist in the community.
"I did not expect all this down here. This is great," parent Dennis Lanham said. "It really is. I love the way he was welcomed."
Lanham wasn't concerned too about school restarting until the delta variant cases began to rise.
“I guess we’ll take it day by day," Lanham said. "They are kids. I just hope that their immune system or their being young helps them out in some way. I'm not too concerned yet."
Last year, fear of the coronavirus led him to keep his son, Dakota, at home to do virtual learning. While the boy did well academically, the isolation was hard, Lanham said.
Looking back Monday morning, Lanham questioned whether he and his wife made the right call.
“I feel like he's missed his friends so much,” Lanham said. “We came out here for orientation and he was just happy, happy, happy. He just really missed being around other kids.”
“Let’s hope that this is a very good year for these kids,” Lanham said. “Welcome back. Welcome back.”