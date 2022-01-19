Three parents whose children attend West Virginia public schools filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday alleging the state’s Hope Scholarship program violates the West Virginia constitution by funneling millions of dollars away from public education.
The Legislature passed House Bill 2013 last year. The legislation created the Hope Scholarship, an education savings account voucher program that would give families public money to cover tuition and other education costs at private schools -- including religious schools.
Wednesday’s suit alleges that since the program “subsidize[s] private schools and homeschooling,” it exists in direct violation to the state Constitution.
“Under the explicit terms of the [state] Constitution’s Education Article, the Legislature can only provide for a system of free public schools. It cannot support a separate system of private schooling and homeschooling,” the suit reads. “Nor can the Legislature take actions that undermine public schools by diverting public funds that could otherwise be used for public education."
The Hope Scholarship would provide families who withdraw their children from public schools a currently estimated $4,600 per-student, per-year for private- and home-schooling expenses.
The suit argues taking this money out of public education is a direct example of undermining the public school system.
While the voucher program would be open to any student regardless of income level, it would not provide enough money to cover the total cost of attending most private schools, according to a news release from the Public Funds Public Schools campaign, a group that “works to ensure public funds are spent on public education and not diverted to private schools” and that helped in filing the lawsuit.
“Over time the voucher program will grow to subsidize the private education of all private school and homeschooled students,” the release reads. “Because the voucher does not cover the full cost of private education, it will be used by the most affluent students, those without need for any subsidies, at the expense of students in the state’s public schools.”
The lawsuit lists a number of specific examples of how the voucher program violates current state code. Based on those violations, the petitioners request a declaratory judgment ruling the law null and void, as well as for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to stop the state’s implementation of the Hope Scholarship program.
The lawsuit was brought by Travis Beaver, of Putnam County; Karen Kalar, of Upshur County; and Wendy Peters, a Raleigh County educator and parent. Each of the plaintiffs have children with conditions or identities that would potentially not be accommodated in any existing private schools in their areas, the suit alleges.
Defendants named in the lawsuit are state Treasurer Riley Moore; state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch; state school board president Miller Hall; Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Gov. Jim Justice.
The parents are being represented pro bono by Paul Hastings LLP, the Education Law Center and the West Virginia office of Hendrickson and Long PLLC. The Education Law Center co-leads the Public Funds Public Schools campaign, per a news release.