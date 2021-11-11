The parents of a special education student are suing the Kanawha County school system and a former Holz Elementary teacher over the employee allegedly hitting their son.
"Defendant [Nancy] Boggs slapped T.B. in the chest for not answering questions correctly," the lawsuit says. "When T.B. continued to answer the questions incorrectly, Defendant Boggs grabbed T.B. by the neck, turned his head towards hers and slapped T.B. in the face. T.B. cried out, 'I want my daddy,' to which Defendant Boggs replied, 'Your daddy’s not coming. He's not going to help you.'"
The lawsuit alleges that occurred Sept. 22, when video also allegedly "revealed instances of physical and verbal abuse by Defendant Boggs upon T.B. and other special needs children."
T.B. stands for Trenton Bowden, a 9-year-old with cognitive delays and physical limitations. That's according to his parents, Beth and Craig Bowden.
“We have no clue what else our child experienced or saw," Beth said. "Everything we’re telling you that happened, happened on that one day."
“She was highly regarded," Beth said of Boggs. "I mean, this was someone who, when this information came, we were completely shocked."
“We actually switched schools so he could be in her classroom," Beth said.
Part of the lawsuit alleges the school district didn't provide Trenton a full-time aide, despite his Individualized Education Plan (IEP) mandating that. Beth said she believes that would have prevented the alleged abuse.
Charleston attorney and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango provided a copy of the lawsuit Thursday, when Kanawha Circuit Court was closed for Veterans Day. WCHS reported on the lawsuit Wednesday.
Salango said there were seven children in the classroom, and his firm represents two others.
"I know that the other parents have hired counsel as well, so we are still reviewing video footage and will make a determination about when to file the remaining claims once the footage is reviewed,” Salango said.
“It takes a lot of time because there were eight hours per day over the course of many weeks," he said, "and we're not ready to say what abuse they've suffered just yet."
The Bowdens are the latest in a string of parents and guardians to, since May, sue the Kanawha school system and employees alleging workers physically and verbally abused special education children.
The central evidence in each suit has been video footage of the alleged abuse. These recordings, which haven't been publicly released, were made possible by a 2019 state law mandating cameras in certain special education classrooms.
"We're looking at a very narrow window of time when these cameras have actually been in the classrooms and children are present," Salango said, referencing the 2020 pandemic shutdowns, "and we're seeing an alarming number of instances of abuse. And I'm not just talking about Horace Mann and Holz, I'm receiving calls statewide about other issues."
The four other allegedly abused children in the previous suits were all in a Horace Mann Middle classroom, and their alleged abusers have been both sued and criminally charged. This new suit alleges abuse at Holz, a South Hills school, by Boggs, a former teacher who isn't currently facing criminal charges.
"She resigned and is seeking her retirement," Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote Thursday in an email. "Her last day in the classroom was Sept. 23, the day that the alleged abuse was discovered by school personnel and reported by school administration to CPS [Child Protective Services] and law enforcement."
"We have cooperated with law enforcement and CPS since reporting the incidents to make sure they have access to all camera footage that is available for that classroom," Warner wrote. She said the district "cannot comment" on "specific allegations" in the lawsuit.
The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach Boggs Thursday.
“Look what we’ve caught in a year’s time," Beth said, "Horace Mann and now Holz. So I think it’s been proven that these recordings are needed, but also the law needs to be changed because they need to be viewed more often."