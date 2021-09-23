LEWISBURG -- The Greenbrier East High School boys basketball team finally has a coach for the 2021-22 season, and it is not Gov. Jim Justice.
The Greenbrier Board of Education on Thursday hired Jared Patton as the Spartans coach, bringing an end to a more than two-month search to replace former coach Vernell “Bimbo” Coles.
The board approved Superintendent Jeff Bryant’s recommendation to hire Patton two days after Justice withdrew from consideration for the job after initially being rejected by the board in August. Justice also withdrew a grievance he filed earlier this month after being denied the position.
Patton served as an assistant coach under Coles, and was among the six people who originally applied for the job when it was posted in July. Patton did not return calls seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
After the meeting, Bryant said the coaching situation was behind the school district now, and he was ready to move forward.
The question of who would be the next Greenbrier East boys basketball coach became national news after Justice applied for the job and was tabbed by Bryant for the position.
Justice has served as the girls basketball coach at Greenbrier East since the year 2000. He coached the boys team from 2010 to 2017, resigning during his first term as governor.
The board initially voted to delay considering Justice for the job during a meeting on Aug. 11, the same day Justice gave an interview with MetroNews saying his age and job duties would prevent him from being around the program at all times.
“At my age, I’ll have to have great assistant coaches. And to be perfectly honest, they’ll have to do the work. I’ll coach the game,” Justice told MetroNews.
The board rejected Bryant’s recommendation to hire Justice in a 3-2 vote during its meeting on Aug. 23, three days after Justice's attorney, Michael Carey, sent a letter to Bryant threatening legal action if the board didn’t hire Justice, referring to perceived political or personal bias board members might have against the governor.
Only board member Rick Parker spoke about his decision to vote against hiring Justice, referring to the comments Justice made to MetroNews about not being a full-time coach.
In an interview with the Gazette-Mail earlier this week, Justice again noted his coaching record and the successes of his teams, which includes a state championship for the Greenbrier East girls in 2012. Throughout the hiring process, Justice and his attorneys, Carey and Steve Ruby, have said Justice was the most qualified person for the job.
Justice said his comments to MetroNews weren’t meant to imply that he would miss every single practice.
“How it ever got started down the path that Justice is never going to go to practice, where did that come from?” he said. “What I meant, if there's something that comes up with the governorship -- every one of those kids, parents, school -- everybody knows I've got to take care of that first and foremost, do I not? And there's no way if you don't take care of that first and foremost.''
Justice did not put an estimate on how many practices he might miss if he coached both teams as he did before he was governor.
“I would say that if we had a government issue that deemed me to miss practice, I'll miss. If we have anything of any kind of importance that I need to take care of, I'll take care of that," he said.
“Every one of these coaches all across the state, they go bowhunting, they go on vacation, they go here, they go there. They sound like … it's gotta be a 24-7 deal, 365 days a year. Well, it's not supposed to be that. It doesn't matter if it is that, and you're not very successful.''
The procedural back-and-forth that ended with Patton’s hiring Thursday included board meetings during which people spent between 45 minutes and an hour talking about whether they supported Justice for the job.
Those who supported hiring Justice talked about his coaching record and other means of supporting the team, which in the past has included paying for out-of-state trips to tournaments, medical care for players, and general encouragement on and off the court.
Greenbrier East Principal Ben Routson released a statement Aug. 17 saying Justice was the "obvious choice" for the job among the three-member hiring panel, which included Routson, assistant principal David Vincent and athletic director Jason Stewart.
People who spoke against hiring Justice questioned how a governor could have time to coach a high school basketball team two hours away from the state Capitol during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One person pointed out potential ethical issues among Bryant, Justice, and Board President Jeanie Wyatt. Bryant is the entertainment director at The Greenbrier, which Justice owns. Wyatt’s husband, Mike Wyatt, owns Greenbrier Photography, which leases business space in The Greenbrier.
Parents and Greenbrier East students who addressed the board didn’t outright say they didn’t want Justice, nor did they dispute his coaching record. They asked the board to hire a person who would be a full-time coach.
West Virginia’s 2021-22 boys basketball season begins Nov. 15.
Rick Ryan contributed to this report.