9 people had applied to be WV's next state schools superintendent as of Thursday morning. Only 5 meet the qualifications.

The application deadline for West Virginia’s state schools superintendent position is 4 p.m. today, but only nine people had applied as of Thursday morning and only five met the minimum qualifications.
That’s according to state Board of Education President Dave Perry, who said three of the qualified applicants are in West Virginia, while one is in Florida and another is in Colorado. He said all are certified as superintendents, though one of the West Virginia applicants isn’t currently part of the education system.
Perry provided the update at a state school board meeting Wednesday, when the panel also approved consolidating Mercer County’s Brushfork and Bluewell elementary schools. State board member Tom Campbell was absent for that voice vote with no nays heard.
Mercer County schools Superintendent Deborah Akers said she’s asking, again, that the separate state School Building Authority fund the consolidated school. She said the consolidation can’t happen without that money.
Regarding applications for the state superintendent job, state school board secretary Virginia Harris said “historically, we get them — quite a few — at the last minute.”
Asked whether he was disappointed by the number of applicants, Perry said, “Absolutely not, absolutely not. I think we’ve done an extensive advertisement, I think it’s been very timely in terms of the amount of time that people have had to apply, nationally and in the state.”
The online application portal opened Feb. 21.
Perry said the job has been advertised in local newspapers, with the Council of Chief State School Officers and on Monster.com, plus other places. He said the cost of the ads totaled about $8,000.
“I’m particularly pleased that we’ve been able to do it without an outside search agency,” Perry said, “in terms of monies we’ve saved and the professionalism that exists on this board [that is] able to do the job, and the intelligence on this board.”
The job posting says, “salary negotiable within legislative appropriation, based on experience and qualifications.” Steve Paine, the previous superintendent, was paid $230,000 annually.
Perry said the board is awaiting legal counsel’s recommendation on whether to identify finalists before the board’s planned May vote on the hiring.
The board has the legal right to make the names public.
State Department of Education General Counsel Heather Hutchens told board members Wednesday that officials previously named candidates who had been interviewed.
“Depending on how the process goes, the board will be in a position to make a decision on how much information is shared,” she told them.
Perry said he wanted to “go nameless at this point” to protect applicants who currently have jobs.
When the board last advertised the position in 2017, it posted the job for less than a month.
Board member Tom Campbell, then the president of the panel, said there were only 12 applicants then. Eight were from the state. A board attorney said two of those dozen were deemed unqualified.
The Education Department, which the board oversees, identified the three finalists the day before the vote to hire Paine.
Other than Paine, the finalists were Kathy D’Antoni, who is still the department’s head vocational education official, and Blaine Hess, who’s still Jackson County’s superintendent.
The timeline established by the board for this hiring includes interviewing finalists April 23-24. Candidates may choose for their interview to be public or take place behind closed doors.