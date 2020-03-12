PHOTO: WV State remembers Katherine Johnson

West Virginia State University First Lady Toinette Jenkins spoke at a memorial tribute and wreath laying ceremony for Katherine Johnson on the university grounds Thursday. Johnson, a West Virginia native, WVSU graduate and NASA mathematician who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and 13 honorary degrees, died Feb. 24 at the age of 101.
When the first American went into space, it was Johnson who calculated his trajectory. She also verified the path of the first American to orbit Earth, and calculated the path of the first humans to reach the moon.
Johnson entered the high school that used to be on WVSU’s campus at age 10, and graduated from the college at 18. Jenkins recalled her young daughters getting to meet Johnson when the statue was first dedicated.
“She left with us an example that should remind all of us that we should always push beyond what we think is possible, and to never give up, even if the task ahead seems difficult,” Jenkins said.