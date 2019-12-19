PHOTOS: In the giving spirit

Elise Simokat, a 6th grade student at Hurricane Middle School, spent Thursday delivering 2,100 meals to elementary students in Putnam and Kanawha counties.
Elise raised money for the meals through Facebook, and food company Hormel donated 1,000 meals. The meals were delivered to students in the Backpack Buddy program, which provides nonperishable food for kids on the weekend, as Elise wanted kids to have warm food options during the holiday break.
“I would walk into the school, and they would smile immediately knowing that I was about to give them food,” Elise said.
This is her second year delivering meals to students. “I’m very proud that she’s such a kind-hearted child and thinks of others before herself,” Jackie Cline, her mother, said.