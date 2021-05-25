Kanawha County is celebrating its graduating high school seniors this week at ceremonies held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
On Tuesday, graduates from George Washington High and St. Albans High received their diplomas in front of family and friends. Herbert Hoover and Capital kicked off graduation week with ceremonies on Monday.
Wednesday, seniors from Sissonville (2 p.m.) and Riverside (7 p.m.) will be recognized. South Charleston High holds graduation at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nitro High is the only Kanawha public high school to hold graduation ceremonies outside of the Coliseum. Nitro will honor its seniors on the school's football field during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The last day for public school students in Kanawha County is Friday.