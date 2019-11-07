PHOTOS: Reading for the Record

Representatives from West Virginia Public Broadcasting visited schools across the state Thursday to read to students as part of Jumpstart’s international initiative, Read for the Record.
Jumpstart is an early-education organization aimed at preparing preschoolers for kindergarten. The Read for the Record campaign, launched more than a decade ago, brings together millions of children and adults to read in classrooms, libraries, community centers and homes, according to the organization’s website.
WVPB said in a news release that more than 200 volunteers gathered at sites in all 55 Mountain State counties to read to children at libraries, schools, Head Start programs, home-school programs, after-school programs and day care facilities.
“Children with strong literacy skills are more likely to succeed at every age,” said Kelly Griffith, WVPB’s education specialist and a teacher for 16 years. “A love of reading can fuel a passion for learning that benefits children for years to come. I’m so proud that we will be reading to more than 4,000 children across West Virginia.”
WVPB Executive Director Chuck Roberts read to students at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to give a little bit back to the communities across the state while supporting early literacy,” Roberts said in a news release. “We’re taking our mission to educate, inform and inspire straight to little West Virginians, and we think they will love this book.”
This year’s featured book was “Thank You, Omu!”