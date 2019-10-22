PHOTOS: Speakers talk to WV students about preparing for the future

{div class=”subscriber-preview”}More than 1,300 students from across West Virginia attended “GEAR UP,” a federally funded college readiness project coordinated by the Higher Education Policy Commission, at the Clay Center in Charleston. It is a leadership academy that aims to inform students of college options and empowers them to take charge of their futures. The project serves students in 10 counties: Boone, Fayette, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.{/div}

Funerals Today

Browning, Doris - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Chambers, Richard - 1:30 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Duncan, Richard - 1 p.m., Brookside Ministries Church, Mt. Carbon.

Jenkins, Earl G. - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Kitchen, Barbara - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Lusk, Terry - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Older, Mary - 11 a.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Price, Georgia - Noon, Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.

Wade, Delmas - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.

Wilson, Kathryn - 5 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.