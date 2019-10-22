PHOTOS: Speakers talk to WV students about preparing for the future

{div class=”subscriber-preview”}More than 1,300 students from across West Virginia attended “GEAR UP,” a federally funded college readiness project coordinated by the Higher Education Policy Commission, at the Clay Center in Charleston. It is a leadership academy that aims to inform students of college options and empowers them to take charge of their futures. The project serves students in 10 counties: Boone, Fayette, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.{/div}