A spell-off produced a v-i-c-t-o-r-y for Vinu Chandrasekar, who was named the 2021 Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee champion.
Vinu, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Dunbar Middle School, defeated John Adams sixth grader Manvitha Sanjaya after 68 rounds on Friday at the Gazette-Mail offices in Charleston. The winning word was "inexplicable."
Vinu and Manvitha, 12, tied in the virtual regional bee held last month.
Vinu will represent the Gazette-Mail at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer. Preliminary rounds are in June, but only the top 10 spellers will travel in July to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Orlando, Florida, for the finals.