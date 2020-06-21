top story

PHOTOS: Supporters for renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School march on school board

Students, parents and others marched on the Kanawha County School Board Saturday evening calling for Stonewall Jackson Middle School to be renamed.

The march began at Abundant Life Ministries, on 1534 Washington St. E., which is led by Bishop Wayne Crozier, one of the movement’s organizers.

The march ended at the school board building on Elizabeth Street, about a third of a mile away.

People opposing the name of the middle school, which is named for Civil War Confederate general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, also protested at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The board has scheduled a discussion, and perhaps a vote, on the issue for July 6.

