PHOTOS: University of Charleston students celebrate graduation

Board, Dencil - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Booher, Hughes - 3 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.
Carpenter, Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Collins, Jacob - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Donahue-Moubray, Kathleen - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Red House.
Estes, Peggy - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Friel, Ruth - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
Johnson, Marvin - 1 p.m., High Lawn Mausoleum, Oak Hill.
Linville, Vada - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.
Pettit, Michele - 3:30 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Prue, Margaret - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Scott, Robert - 3 p.m., Capital High School, Charleston.
Smith, Wanda - 3 p.m., Billy Hunt Cemetery, Kettle Road.
Sneed, Virginia - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.