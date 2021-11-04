A Kanawha County elementary school counselor who visited the White House in 2016 after being named West Virginia's Elementary School Counselor of the Year has been charged with possessing child pornography.
A federal criminal complaint against Todd Roatsey, 42, who works at Pinch Elementary, says investigators found videos and images depicting either the same or different adults sexually assaulting different girls in the age range of 5-12. The Daily Beast first reported the arrest Wednesday, when Roatsey had his initial court appearance on the arrest.
Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner wrote in an email that the school system found out about the investigation and subsequent charges on Wednesday. Warner wrote Roatsey has not been back at school since the school system learned of the investigation.
According to the complaint, a search of a phone Roatsey had on him also turned up conversations that "appeared to be with girls in the age range of late elementary school through middle school." It doesn't explain the content of these conversations.
It also doesn't say whether Roatsey was the adult in the images or videos, or whether any of these images, videos or conversations involved Kanawha County students. He has not been charged with sexual assault or manufacturing child pornography.
The complaint says that around Aug. 22, Kik Messenger app representatives reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Kik profile had uploaded child pornography a month earlier.
Terrance Taylor, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent who wrote the complaint, said he reviewed the tip in September, and his office subpoenaed Suddenlink Communications regarding the IP address used to allegedly upload the child porn.
The IP address was for Roatsey's father, Terry, who seemingly lives at Roatsey's house, the complaint says.
An Oct. 28 search of that home found the phone, a Samsung tablet "consistent with the device that had uploaded the images" and a laptop with more images and videos, the complaint says. That laptop also had files and email addresses "attributed to Todd Roatsey," the complaint says.
According to the complaint, both men were at the home during the search. They said they hosted AirBnB guests at the home.
The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach Todd Roatsey, who is being held at the South Central Regional Jail. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Terry Roatsey declined to comment Thursday.
When the Gazette-Mail wrote about his recognition in 2016, Todd Roatsey read a reporter a congratulatory letter from one of his former students.
“I have never met anyone like you,” the letter said. “You have taught me that there is good in all people in this world, and that it’s OK to trust someone.”