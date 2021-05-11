A West Virginia University student has died from injuries from a fall last week, according to a news release Tuesday from the City of Morgantown.
Charles Stephen Nelson, 20, of Pikesville, Maryland, died sometime after Morgantown Police found him “lying on the sidewalk near an apartment complex” early Friday morning, the release said.
Nelson “was immediately transported by EMS to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital,” and officers later learned he had died, the release said.
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play; however, the case remains open in an attempt to determine the circumstances that led to the fall,” the city said.
The city said Morgantown Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to a reported victim of a fall at 475 Baird St., at the Central Place apartments.
An obituary said Nelson, who went by Charlie, “graduated from Pikesville High School in 2019, and just completed his second year at West Virginia University where he proudly studied engineering and continually made the Dean’s List through intentional and focused hard work.”
“Besides celebrating life with his friends and family, Charlie loved riding dirt bikes and ATVs, snowboarding, working on engines, going fast, all things Sebago Lake, and being a WVU Mountaineer — #hornsdownforever,” the obituary said.
WVU spokeswoman April Kaull wrote in an email earlier Tuesday that Morgantown police were leading the investigation and any information related to the case must come from that agency. She said WVU is working with the police.
“Any time a member of our University family passes away, we feel the loss deeply and mourn together as a campus community,” Kaull wrote.
“We have reached out to the student’s family to offer support and assistance,” she wrote. “We also want students on and off campus to know that counselors are available through the Carruth Center right now for anyone who needs to talk. The phone number is 304-293-4431, or students may also choose to text WVU to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program is also available to provide support to WVU employees.”
You can call or text those support numbers at any time, including evenings and weekends, according to WVU’s website.