HUNTINGTON — Hoping to further expand the area’s recognition of Carter G. Woodson, Marshall University’s Woodson Lyceum on Monday unveiled a new portrait of the Father of Black History.
The portrait was done by local artist and Marshall alumnus Sassa Wilkes and will grace the most recent cover of Huntington Quarterly magazine to honor Black History Month.
Woodson inspired Black History Month, observed in February, by establishing Negro History Week in 1926. The son of former slaves, Woodson knew many Black families didn’t write down their history as many didn’t know how to read or write due to slave laws. As an educator, Woodson knew how important that history was.
Woodson’s education began in Huntington at Douglass High School. His family lived in Huntington before he was born — Woodson actually said his father helped build the city. The family moved away briefly before returning for Woodson’s schooling. Woodson would later serve as the school’s principal.
Eventually leaving West Virginia behind, Woodson went on to be the second Black American to earn a Ph.D. at Harvard University. He founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now called the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, in 1915.
Despite his time in the city, not everyone in Huntington realizes the connection they have to the Father of Black History.
“I had not even heard of this man until not even a year before I was asked to do this portrait,” Wilkes said Monday during the unveiling ceremony. “My son was interested in our entire culture and was doing a lot of research. He found the Father of Black History is from here and he was like ‘Why don’t we know that?’ And I was like ‘Why don’t I know that?’ Having the opportunity now to participate — surely I’m not the only one who didn’t know — the opportunity to paint him and be a part of this education is a huge source of pride for me.”
University President Jerome Gilbert said last year during a trip to Washington, D.C., he toured Woodson’s home, which is now a museum. Leaving in an Uber, Gilbert’s driver asked him what he had been doing and Gilbert said he visited Woodson’s house.
“‘Oh, the Father of Black History,’ he said. He knew immediately who I was talking about,” Gilbert said. “That’s what I want in Huntington.”
The portrait colorizes a black and white photo of an older Woodson, possibly in his 60s. He’s slightly turned, looking over his shoulder. He’s looking toward the future, said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
“There is so much left to do,” Williams said. “Social injustice in a cancer on our society. The only way to execrate it is to acknowledge what happened in the past and with the knowledge of our history move forward. We can thank Carter G. Woodson for that.”
Corey Cunningham, coordinator of fraternity and sorority life at Marshall and Omega Psi Phi member (of which Woodson was also a member) said the portrait represents the core values of Omega Psi Phi — manhood and scholarship, but also friendship.
“It’s a reminder that we can change the world,” he said. “And for our younger youth, anything can happen in Huntington.”
Monday’s unveiling is the first Black History Month event scheduled at Marshall by the Woodson Lyceum:
- 4 p.m. Feb. 10 — “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic,” with Jill Upson, chair of the West Virginia COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities and executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs; Dr. Joseph Shapiro, dean of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Dr. Lauri Andress, West Virginia University School of Public Health; Dr. Leonard White, Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The event is virtual.
- 6 p.m. Feb. 26 — Winners of the Annual Black History Month Essay Competition will be announced during a program co-sponsored by The National PanHellenic Council on behalf of the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, the Psi Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum. The link to the event will be available soon on the NPHC Herdlink Page https://herdlink.marshall.edu/organization/nphc.
- June 19-23 — With funding from West Virginia Humanities Council, The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum is offering a Black History Institute for all K-12 teachers, especially those who teach art, English, literature, history and social studies. Teachers selected for the program will receive $500 stipends, and they may receive three graduate professional development credits with paid tuition. This is the Lyceum’s fourth institute since 2017. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 31. Contact Professor Burnis Morris, morrisb@marshall.edu, or apply online at https://
- marshall.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1FTTHmaZ
- iBcSW2O.