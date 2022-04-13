West Virginia is trying to graduate and retain more teachers by paying for public high-schoolers’ dual credit courses, pushing them to earn teaching degrees in just three years of college and, while they’re still in college that third year, paying them for teaching.
That’s according to Carla Warren, the state Department of Education’s director of educator development and support services.
“We’re giving them a head start,” she said.
Students can simultaneously earn high school and college credit in dual credit courses. This state-sponsored “Grow Your Own” program will offer participating high-schoolers free teaching-related dual credit courses, such as “Introduction to Child Development” and “Introduction to Social Emotional and Behavioral Wellness.”
The goal is for participants to earn 30 college credits while still in high school through these courses and Advanced Placement courses, which additionally require passing an AP test to earn college credit. Earning 30 credits shaves a year off a four-year bachelor’s degree.
Warren said failing to get the 30 still wouldn’t boot a teenager from the program.
She said the department also will pay participants’ $90 fee for the Praxis 1 test they must pass to enter a school of education at a college or university. Students only have to pass that entry Praxis if they don’t score highly enough on the SAT or ACT exams, she said, and public schools already give the SAT for free.
Participants will then, if they stay on track, attend college for only three years, and that third year will consist of teaching.
Warren said they likely would be paid about 65% of a starting teacher’s salary in that third year of college, although she said the pay amount is still being finalized.
The Education Department said new West Virginia public school teachers currently average about $38,100 annually, and the statewide raise legislators and the governor approved will increase that to $40,300 next school year — if county school systems don’t change their individual pay supplements. So, 65% of $40,300 is $26,200.
Also in that third year of college, students would receive benefits and accrue seniority, Warren said. Years of seniority, or experience, in a county school system make it easier for employees to get jobs in that county and, if positions are cut, help insulate employees from being transferred to new positions or losing their jobs entirely.
These college-age teachers will “have a designated county staff member” supervising them, working with behavior management, modeling lessons and providing other help, Warren said.
She said the department is seeking methods to possibly fund participants’ college tuition in the future.
The program aims to have these teachers return to work in the counties they graduated from, but currently it’s unclear how that loyalty would be enforced.
Warren said 28 county school systems volunteered to take part in the program, and they’re deciding how students are chosen. Among the participating counties are Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell.
Warren said a survey of county superintendents shows they’re anticipating about 250-300 students statewide. State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch visited Kanawha’s St. Albans, Herbert Hoover and Riverside high schools Tuesday to promote the program.
In an email, Kanawha Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said the school district is working with West Virginia State University to offer the teaching dual credit courses to high-schoolers. As of now, those are planned to be online-only classes.
“We are thankful to have West Virginia State University as a partner,” Warner wrote. “As a large district with many high schools to serve, they have been willing to work with us to provide a flexible program available across the county.”
While she said work is ongoing to possibly include rising high school seniors, the school system currently anticipates seven or eight juniors in each of its eight high schools participating in the fall.
“Curriculum assistant principals at our high schools are working with counselors now to identify rising juniors interested in this program,” Warner said.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association union, praised the program Wednesday in comments at the state Board of Education meeting.
“This is something we’re going to have to do,” Lee said, “particularly in counties where it’s more difficult to find teachers.”
The participating counties, according to the department’s website, are: Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Summers, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, and Wayne.
Warren noted that some counties might have their own Grow Your Own-type programs that don’t fit the department’s structure.