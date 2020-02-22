Prominent charter school opponent Ravitch inspired by WV public school workers

Education professor and historian Diane Ravitch, a prominent critic of charter schools and giving public money to private schools, said she hadn’t planned to write another education book.
“I realized I had gotten old, I was tired of traveling,” Ravitch, 81, told public school workers and others at the University of Charleston Saturday.
“I was going to write my memoirs and I was about a third of the way through in February of 2018 — and then you guys went out on strike,” she said.
Saturday marked the second anniversary of the first statewide public school workers strike in West Virginia history, which stopped the annual cuts to school and state employee health insurance coverage and produced a pay raise for school workers and state workers.
Ravitch was an assistant U.S. education secretary under President George H.W. Bush. She famously turned against the education “reform” movement that she once helped lead.
Billionaires like the Walton family of Walmart and Bill Gates have been funding education “reform” like Common Core and charter schools — altering America’s education system on a national scale.
Education “reform” has often been what people call the push for alternatives to public school, like charters and vouchers, and the push to judge schools and teachers and hold them accountable based primarily on standardized test scores.
Instead of reformers, Ravitch calls those pushing these ideas “disrupters.”
“When someone said they were a reformer,” Ravitch said, “they actually were there to privatize your school and in some cases be entrepreneurs, in some cases be grifters, but in any event they had nothing to offer the children, and nothing to offer the teachers because they engaged in a very long battle.”
Ravitch said you can see disrupters’ battle to paint public schools as mediocre or failing as far back as “A Nation at Risk,” a report under President Ronald Reagan.
Following that have been “reforms” under both Republican and Democratic presidents, including No Child Left Behind, Common Core standards and the Obama administration’s Race to the Top. Ravitch argued that these initiatives haven’t changed anything.
“And then you guys went out on strike and it was like the world turned upside down,” Ravitch said. “I suddenly began to put together: What you’ve done is change the national narrative. We’ve had 20 years of bashing teachers, demonizing teachers, saying teachers were to blame if kids got low test scores.”
She noted standardized test scores are highly correlated to the income and educational levels in a child’s family.
She also argued that the stagnant scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is given to nationally and state-representative samples of students in English and math every other year, show the disrupters’ ideas haven’t improved education.
The state’s three school worker unions, alongside the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy think tank, the WV United Caucus and Taylor Books, which is selling Ravitch’s book, “Slaying Goliath,” put on Saturday’s event. It began with speeches from those involved in the strike and ended with Ravitch’s talk.
Ravitch said her book tour for “Slaying Goliath: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to Save America’s Public Schools” has included Miami, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.
Charleston isn’t a metropolis like those, but she said she came to the state “specifically to thank the teachers because I think what they did was incredibly brave, and incredibly important, and is an inspiration.”
The strike inspired strikes in other states over issues that Ravitch said are all connected to society under-investing in education. She said behind this is wealthy people wanting to dodge taxes.
“The story of West Virginia is the story of teachers who said enough is enough,” Ravitch said.
And while she praised unions, she had a criticism for West Virginia unions: Why are there three school worker unions here, not one?
“I hope there are more strikes,” she said. “Stick together.”