West Virginia's Promise Scholarship will now provide college-going students $5,000 next academic year, up from $4,750.
Brian Weingart, financial aid senior director for the state Higher Education Policy Commission, said the increase is the first since 2009. He said it will be for both students who are already in college on the scholarship and for high schoolers who newly earn it.
In-state, undergraduate tuition at West Virginia's four-year public colleges has substantially increased since 2009.
At West Virginia University, tuition grew from $5,300 in the 2009-10 academic year to $9,100 now. At Marshall University, tuition increased from $5,200 to $8,600.
Weingart said fewer current college students received Promise money this year, so that freed up money in the budget.
The board of the Higher Education Policy Commission, the statewide four-year college oversight and policy agency, approved Wednesday increasing the Promise award amount and re-enacting last year's lowered testing requirements for Promise.
Weingart said only around 1,600 students have qualified for Promise so far this year, but the budget is built around 3,600.
"We're tracking a lot lower than we normally would at this point," he told the board.
He said re-instituting last year's lowered requirements will bring the current number qualifying closer to 2,600, and students can still qualify through the end of July.
High schoolers will now have to earn a 1080 combined score on the SAT, down from the pre-pandemic 1100, or a 21 composite ACT score, down from 22.
High school students will still be able to “superscore,” meaning they can combine their highest score on a subject from one test date with their highest score on another subject from a different date.
Students still have to score above certain thresholds on the individual subjects that comprise the SAT or ACT to earn the Promise, but these thresholds are also back to their lowered levels.
On the SAT, students need at least a 510 in the Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing section, down from 530, and a 510 in the Math section, down from 520.
For the ACT, students need at least a 19 each in English, Reading, Math and Science, down from 20 in each.
Also Wednesday, the board increased the maximum award amount for the financial need-based Higher Education Grant from $3,000 to $3,200 for next academic year. There are no testing requirements for the grant, but students generally must file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, abbreviated FAFSA, by April 15.
"Right now we're down about 6,000 FAFSAs overall," Weingart said. "We're up a little bit on high school population, but we're down among college and adult students."
Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker raised alarm about this.
“We're not gonna be able to meet our state's needs if we don't get that number up,” she said. "That's 6,000 down from last year, not 6,000 down from pre-pandemic, so those numbers are particularly low."
Students can fill out and submit their FAFSA at fafsa.gov