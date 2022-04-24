Nitro Preparatory Academy, a charter school that had planned to open in the former Nitro High building, has shown interest in instead locating to space a college plans to vacate in Montgomery.
Adam Kissel, chairman of the state Professional Charter School Board, mentioned the Academy’s consideration of Montgomery during a legislative interim meeting Sunday.
The contract Kissel’s board approved with Nitro Preparatory Academy says that — despite the Nitro name — Kissel’s board can approve a different location. The “primary recruitment area” for the Academy was previously approved as all of Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Gov. Jim Justice signed into law March 30 legislation extending opening deadlines for charters. But even that extension requires “the primary round of public charter school student enrollment applications, lottery and enrollment” to be done by May 15. The lottery is the mostly random selection process charters must use to choose students, if more families apply than there is space available.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Casey Sacks said that, last week, representatives of the proposed school toured the buildings her college is looking to divest itself from.
“They toured the buildings but haven’t committed to anything,” Sacks said.
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said he knows which buildings the Academy is interested in, but “it’s not my announcement to make.”
“They’re looking there, but they’re looking elsewhere, too,” he said.
Multiple issues caused the old Nitro High building to fall through, Academy board members said.
If the Academy does open in Montgomery, it would mean a charter that originally announced it would open on the border of Kanawha and Putnam counties would instead locate on the border of Kanawha and Fayette counties — about 40 miles from its original planned location.
In recent years, Montgomery has lost a West Virginia University campus, its public high school and a YMCA. BridgeValley is now planning to slash its footprint there by two-thirds through leaving some buildings it rents and transferring, selling or demolishing some it owns.
Since the WVU Institute of Technology left, the city has gained a branch of the quasi-military Mountaineer Challenge Academy high school. With the help of West Virginia’s new non-public school vouchers program, a small private school is also planning to open there in the fall.
That private school is calling itself Montgomery Preparatory Academy, so if Nitro Preparatory Academy actually ends up in Montgomery, it may need to drop the Academy name.
Accel Schools, part of a private international company called Pansophic Learning, planned to open Nitro Preparatory Academy and is on track to open two other charters in West Virginia with the Academy name. Those other two are Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy and West Virginia Virtual Academy.
Accel didn’t respond to requests for comment Sunday afternoon.
Also Sunday, Kissel provided the current projected enrollments for West Virginia’s first charter schools, other than Nitro Preparatory Academy. Actual enrollment won’t be clear until the school year starts:
- Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy: 156
- Virtual Preparatory Academy: 360
- West Virginia Academy (not affiliated with Accel): 500
- West Virginia Virtual Academy: 1,000