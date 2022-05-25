One of the first five charter schools approved to open in West Virginia, and the only brick-and-mortar one in Kanawha County, won't open this fall.
The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, which can authorize charters to open statewide, approved Wednesday delaying its contract with Nitro Preparatory Academy for a year.
It was a voice vote, with no dissent. All four board members were present.
The Academy's application said the school planned to serve 600 students, kindergarten through 8th grade, at full capacity.
Plans to open in the former Nitro High building fell through. A spokeswoman cited insufficient parking to meet the City of Nitro's requirements, but neither the charter nor Accel Schools, the company that would have run the charter day-to-day, applied to the city for an exemption.
A couple of the charter's board members cited additional issues, including water leak damage.
Accel then said it was looking into other locations, including space BridgeValley Community and Technical College plans to vacate in Montgomery. That location would have been about 40 miles from Nitro.
“They are still deciding what building will best serve their students,” state charter school board Chairman Adam Kissel said Wednesday.
An unchanged part of the contract Kissel's board previously approved with Nitro Preparatory Academy says that, despite the name, Kissel's board can approve a different location. The state charter school board approved all of Kanawha and Putnam counties as the “primary recruitment area” for the Academy.
The Gazette-Mail is awaiting comment from Accel and a couple of the Academy's board members.
Part of a private international company called Pansophic Learning, Accel is still planning to open two other charters in West Virginia, Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy and the statewide online Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia.
The other two charters planning to open this fall are West Virginia Academy in Morgantown and the statewide online West Virginia Virtual Academy.
West Virginia Republicans first legalized charters in 2019, though, at first, generally only county boards of education could approve them to open. All five approved to open so far were authorized by the unelected state charter school board, which Republicans created in 2021.