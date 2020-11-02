The group seeking to start what may become West Virginia’s first charter school is demanding the Monongalia and Preston county boards of education approve it by Monday or face a lawsuit.
West Virginia Academy is planned to open somewhere in the “greater Morgantown area,” and it’s likely to also draw students from Preston and, possibly, Marion County, too.
That’s according to John Treu, a West Virginia University assistant professor of accounting and chairman of the proposed charter school’s board. That board would be separate from any county school boards.
Outgoing Republican state Senate President Mitch Carmichael had touted that West Virginia’s charter school law — passed in 2019 with no Democratic support, and with some Republicans defecting — would leave charter school approval or denial up to county school boards.
“If people don’t want them, they just won’t authorize them,” Carmichael had said on MetroNews radio.
But Monday evening’s “demand letter” to the county school board members cites the fact that the law has a clause that automatically approves charter schools if board members don’t make a decision on them within a certain time frame.
“Your combined boards are no longer in a position to reject our application in good faith and our application has already been accepted,” Treu wrote.
County public school systems are funded largely based on enrollment, so students lost to a charter school reduce the funding going to the rest of the district. West Virginia Academy plans to serve 1,420 students at maximum.
The exact time frame triggering automatic approval seems to differ between the law and the charter school policy that the state Board of Education created after state lawmakers passed the law.
But even if the state school board’s later deadlines hold — and they may, considering that board’s constitutional power — the demand letter alleges the Monongalia and Preston boards didn’t meet requirements even by those deadlines.
Among a long list of issues, the leaders of the proposed charter school take issue with the boards allegedly delegating much of the charter application review process to their superintendents.
“Our charter school answers to your combined boards and does not answer to the superintendents of either county,” Treu wrote.
Boards don’t generally have any employees that can work on their behalf, other than the superintendents or the employees ultimately under the supervision of those superintendents, such as central office workers and principals.
The board presidents for Monongalia and Preston counties and their superintendents didn’t respond by publication time Monday night.