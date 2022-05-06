West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage could earn tens of thousands of dollars extra for increasing enrollment, fundraising and financial stability.
The number of students enrolled in for-credit classes at the university, excluding current high schoolers taking college courses, has dropped 26% over the past five years, according to state data. There were 1,517 such students left in fall 2021.
The two-year contract the school's Board of Governors approved for Cage last month would allow the university's foundation to — if it so chooses — provide this bonus pay for meeting certain goals.
Even if Cage doesn't meet such goals, the university will still provide him a $255,000 annual base salary, $16,800 per year in stipends for personal or professional use of his car, and free housing in the on-campus President's Residence — atop state employee health insurance and other common benefits.
The board approved the contract in a voice vote with no dissent. The contract is largely similar to that of former president Nicole Pride.
The state Higher Education Policy Commission's board could vote Thursday on whether to approve Cage's compensation package. The meeting is in the Shawkey Room of Marshall University, and it will be livestreamed online.
West Virginia State must get the Commission's approval because it's among the handful of smaller West Virginia public colleges that haven't earned exemption from the Commission's oversight.
Earning exemption requires meeting at least three of five academic and financial criteria. They include a six-year graduation rate of at least 45% on average over three years, and at least 50 days cash reserved for operations on average over three years.
Cage's proposed contract says he could earn $10,000 in bonus pay each year for staying on track to meet at least three of those five criteria.
"If the Foundation increases new donations" by at least 10% annually, he could earn another $10,000 each of the two years of his contract.
Cage could see yet another $10,000 if enrollment of students charged the full-time rate increases at least 3%.
And increasing the rate of full-time freshmen who become sophomores and remain at the Institute school the following fall could earn Cage anywhere from $5,000 for a 1.5% increase to $10,000 for a 2.5% or greater increase.
Board of Governors Chairman Chuck Jones said it's the board's goal for Cage to be successful.
“If he is, then the university is successful,” Jones said.
Among the contract's non-financial provisions is one barring Cage from making statements that are "disparaging of the Board or WVSU, any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, or any of their respective directors or officers."
That prohibition would remain in effect even after Cage left the university, unless amended out in a possible future contract extension. Among the few exceptions allowed: Cage could respond to incorrect or "derogatory" public statements, and he could make truthful statements if litigation requires.
That section also says Cage must compensate the board and hold it and its affiliates harmless "from and against" any lawsuit damages, including attorney fees, "as a result of any willful or reckless violation" by Cage of his promise to not make disparaging comments.