Gov. Jim Justice stressed education during a speech just before signing legislation establishing a new state park at Summersville Lake on Friday.
“I said, ‘We’ve got to make education our centerpiece,’” the governor said, recalling a priority he announced at a past State of the State address before touting the first addition of a state park in over 30 years amid a push to grow the state’s outdoor recreation offerings.
But as Justice and Cabinet officials celebrated an addition in Nicholas County on Friday, the nexus of education and outdoor planning took a significant hit statewide.
West Virginia University announced that it was proposing eliminating its bachelor of science in recreation degree program in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources, a professional preparation program the university says has launched graduates into positions with parks and recreation and conservation agencies at all levels of government. There were 38 students in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources in the fall 2022 semester, according to WVU Office of the Provost data.
Friday’s proposed cuts to environmental, energy and recreation-focused programs were many among preliminary Provost’s Office recommendations of programming and staff cuts released Friday in response to a $45 million budget shortfall.
WVU recommended cutting 32 majors, including 20 postgraduate programs, and reducing faculty by 169 — 7% of the total Morgantown faculty.
The proposed cuts would slice deeper for WVU’s environment, energy and recreation programs, based on faculty levels tabulated by the Provost’s Office in July. WVU proposed cuts would eliminate 30% of the 142 faculty members across targeted programs reported by the Provost’s Office in July. Just over 2,000 students were enrolled in the programs in fall 2022, according to Provost’s Office figures.
The programs are housed in the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
The proposed reductions come amid West Virginia leaders’ emphasis on translating an unprecedented influx of federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to promote “all of the above” energy development and increasing investment in outdoor recreation and tourism.
The recommended cuts amid WVU’s $45 million deficit were released the same week as a special legislative session called by Justice that yielded legislation allotting $45 million for a cybersecurity institute at Marshall University.
House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ruled that an amendment to the Marshall measure, House Bill 117, proposed by Monongalia County Democratic delegates Evan Hansen, John Williams and Anitra Hamilton wasn’t germane to the bill.
The proposed cuts have fueled criticism that West Virginia leaders should have done more to support WVU. West Virginia’s public higher education appropriations per full-time equivalent position were 13th-lowest in the country in fiscal year 2022, according to data published by State Higher Education Executive Officers, an association of officers of statewide governing and policy boards responsible for overseeing higher education in their states.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
In addition to proposing cutting the bachelor of science degree for Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources, Provost Maryanne Reed’s office recommended eliminating WVU’s Environmental and Community Planning bachelor of science degree program and the Environmental Microbiology bachelor of science program.
The Provost’s Office reported 12 students in Environmental and Community Planning and 13 in Environmental Microbiology in fall 2022.
The Provost’s Office recommended eliminating majors across environmental, energy and recreational disciplines that had over 130 students in fall 2022, per office data.
In another recommended change, the Provost’s Office proposed merging the Department of Mining Engineering with the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, effective as soon as possible. The office cited declines in program enrollment at the undergraduate level and a lack of faculty reduction to mirror enrollment and credit hour declines.
“While we view these preliminary recommendations for reductions and discontinuations as necessary, we are keenly aware of the people they will affect,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a statement Friday.
WVU’s Board of Governors handed Gee, 79, a one-year contract extension last month. Gee subsequently announced that he plans to step down upon the contract’s expiration in June 2025.
The Provost’s Office said if a chair, school or division director, or faculty member wishes to appeal any part of the recommendations, they must submit a notice of intent to appeal by Friday.
Filing that notice will yield notification at least three business days before when a program review appeal committee hearing for their program will be scheduled. Most hearings will occur between August 21 and September 5.
The Provost’s Office indicated it will establish a Program Review Appeal Committee specific for each unit. Members will include the vice provost, an associate provost, the program review officer, a representative from the dean’s office of the unit’s home college, two representatives from dean’s offices outside the unit’s home college, and the Faculty Senate chair or designee.
Recommendations approved by the Board of Governors by Sept. 15 will prompt the Provost’s Office to develop a plan determining which faculty members in a unit will be retained, including discussion of which faculty positions can be reduced by May 9, 2024, and which positions may be offered an extension beyond that date for teach-out programming.
WVU went on a building spree in recent years in line with a 2014 pledge by Gee to increase enrollment to at least 40,000 — a more than 20% increase.
Instead, enrollment has fallen precipitously, sinking to just above 27,000 in fall 2022.
Gee sparked environmentalist opposition prior to his second stint at WVU’s helm that began in 2014 by serving on the board of Massey Energy Corp., a prominent area mountaintop removal mine operator, from 2000 to 2009.
An explosion at the Massey-controlled Upper Big Branch Mine-South in Raleigh County killed 29 miners in 2010.
A federal jury convicted former Massey CEO Don Blankenship of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards, a misdemeanor. Blankenship later served a year in federal prison and at a halfway house.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive