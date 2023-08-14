Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice stressed education during a speech just before signing legislation establishing a new state park at Summersville Lake on Friday.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to make education our centerpiece,’” the governor said, recalling a priority he announced at a past State of the State address before touting the first addition of a state park in over 30 years amid a push to grow the state’s outdoor recreation offerings.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

