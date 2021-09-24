Public forums on the charter schools trying to open in Nitro, Cheat Lake and cyberspace are set for next week.
The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board must, by late November, approve or deny each of these proposed schools, or else they’re automatically allowed to open.
“I’ve suggested that the applicants [to create schools)] provide up to 15 minutes of presentation about their proposed school and that will be Part 1,” board Chairman Adam Kissel said of each forum. “And then Part 2 will be the public input where members of the audience may ask questions as well as provide input.”
The first forum, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, will be on the three proposed statewideonlinecharters. The forum will be done through Zoom teleconferencing.
The second forum, at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be on the proposed Nitro Preparatory Academy, which seeks to attract students from Kanawha and Putnam counties.
That meeting will be at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center. The address is 1201 Science Park Drive, South Charleston, 25303. Take the first left after turning into the West Virginia Regional Technology Park and follow the signs.
The third forum, 7 p.m. Friday, is on the West Virginia Academy, which plans to open in the Cheat Lake community near Morgantown.
That meeting is at West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown, 26506.
Kissel said the meetings are supposed to be 90-120 minutes each, depending on how many people show up to speak.
He said comments may be limited to 2 minutes per person if time is limited. But he said written comments can be submitted before and after each forum to adam.kissel@wvpcsb.org
“I think it’s especially appropriate that the public forums will be held at institutions of higher education that are set up to serve public discussion in the community,” he said.