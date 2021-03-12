The Kanawha County Board of Education is holding a public hearing, and possible vote, Tuesday on closing Cedar Grove Middle and sending its students to DuPont Middle.
DuPont Middle is a further 20 minutes west, by car, on U.S. 60 from Cedar Grove.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the school, 200 John St. in Cedar Grove.
Parties will be given five minutes to speak, unless there are more than 15 speakers, in which case speakers will get three minutes. People can sign up to speak between 5 to 5:55 p.m.
People can also submit written statements, but must turn them in before the hearing ends.
“Any written statement will be given full consideration before the board takes any final action,” the meeting notice says.
The agenda includes, after the public hearing, a recommended vote to close the school, “pending approval of appropriate funding.”
County schools Superintendent Tom Williams previously said the closure will happen only if the state School Building Authority’s board gives Kanawha money for renovations and additions to Cedar Grove Elementary, which shares a building with the middle school.
Board member Jim Crawford said the work would include tearing down the middle school portion of the building.
Information concerning the school system’s rationale and its supporting data behind the proposed closure can viewed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in Room 222 of the system’s central office, 200 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End.
The information can also be viewed at Cedar Grove Middle, Cedar Grove Elementary and DuPont Middle schools.