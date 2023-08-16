Education and law enforcement officials are asking for public and parental participation in keeping students safe as the school year opens Friday in Kanawha County.
At a news conference Wednesday, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford reminded the public to watch for stopped school buses and slow down in school zones.
Law enforcement and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have marked patrol cars with flashing lights on to draw attention to school zones. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with flashing lights from any direction.
Kanawha County school buses have continuously recording cameras to identify drivers who break the law. Penalties are stiff, with a fine of at least $500 and a possible license suspension for a first offense.
"No one likes being behind a school bus, but is it worth a child's life?" asked Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams.
School resource officers, who are certified law enforcement officers, are stationed at all eight county high schools. Additionally, Dunbar Middle, South Charleston Middle and West Side Middle have school resource officers assigned to them, said Keith Vititoe, executive director of safety and security for Kanawha County Schools.
Vititoe said there weren't drastic changes to school security this year. After the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, a week-long training was held with first responders.
"We're fortunate that a lot of the lessons learned and best practices were already being followed here, so we continue to maintain all of our strengths that we had previously," he said.
Funding for undercover security officers is set to kick in next summer, and the program will hopefully be deployed next fall, Vititoe said.
School personnel are trained in first aid and armed intruder response and participate in drills to prepare for an active shooter threat. First responder agencies have been trained in integrating their response with other agencies and the schools.
"Schools have a mission to educate children," he said. "Our greatest moral and ethical responsibility is to keep them safe while they're doing that."
Vititoe also had several requests of parents to help with school safety.
First, he asked that parents be aware of the content their children are viewing online to protect them from predators, depression or even violence.
He also asked that parents keep their guns locked up and unavailable to their children.
"They can potentially make our schools that much safer," he said.
Finally, he asked that parents know what is going in their child's backpack, from guns and knives to drugs and vaping devices.
Toy guns, Airsoft pistols and BB guns can also cause problems and lead to a school being placed on lockdown.
"[We] really ask for their diligence in being aware of what's going in that backpack and what they're bringing to school," he said.
