Putnam school board approves Hudson for 3 more years as superintendent

The Putnam County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to reappoint John Hudson as the county superintendent for three more years.
Hudson’s new contract will span from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023. He has been the superintendent for Putnam County schools for more than three years.
“It’s very rewarding to know I’m going to be able to continue here,” Hudson said. “I look forward to helping everyone at our schools — the teachers, the personnel — continue to achieve excellence.”
Last year, Hudson came under fire when he stood as the only superintendent in the state who opted not to close schools during teacher and school service personnel walkouts.
While schools technically remained open, most of the county’s school employees picketed outside their workplaces to protest the proposed education omnibus bill.
Per a statement at the time, only 10 percent of students and 25 percent of staff showed up to the schools.
Hudson said in a statement last February that the decision to keep schools open was “in no way meant to disrespect” employees of Putnam County Schools.
He reiterated that sentiment Monday, saying he believes that every staff member is crucial to helping the county’s students succeed. He said he had not heard from any school employees who were upset by his potential reappointment.
“I believe all educators and school service personnel understand that decisions are sometimes made and they aren’t the most popular,” Hudson said. “I believe, I hope, they all know I want to work each and every day, with them, continue the successes here. It’s not possible without them.”