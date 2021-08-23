On Thursday, Putnam County Schools announced a 30-day mask mandate for the district. On Monday morning, the board of education reversed that decision.
After hearing several opinions during public comment, most against a mask mandate for the school district, the Putnam County Board of Education members voted unanimously to repeal the installed mandate and allow masking to be a personal decision for students, families and staff unless otherwise directed by the county or state government.
It was the third time the district’s guidance has changed in about two weeks, after initially saying make would be optional on Aug. 9, then issuing a mandate effective Aug. 19, and Monday repealing that mandate four days after it was issued.
The five-member board voted unanimously to keep masking optional, leaving the decision in the hands of parents and students, unless otherwise directed by the governor or higher county authority.
One man who spoke in support of the mask mandate put in place just last week was quickly interrupted with a loud wave of “boos” from the crowd after his opening statement. The crowd continued to mock him while he spoke, discrediting the data he presented about rising numbers and increased hospitalizations.
He referred to last week’s decision as the correct one, which would have required masks for students and staff for a period of 30 days and then the mandate would have been revisited at the end of that period and potentially altered depending on current numbers and community spread.
The majority of attendees were on the other side of the argument, claiming the a mask mandate goes against the constitution and that every student has the right to decided for themselves whether to mask up or not.
“For the parents, family members and friends that are here, this is your board of education. It is your responsibility to make sure they are providing your children with a thorough and efficient education while holding to constitutionally based principals,” Putnam County resident Todd Dillon said.
He encouraged the parents in attendance to stay engaged in the decision-making process by the elected officials.
Others took the position that since there is no current mask mandate at the county or state level, there shouldn’t be one in the school system since many people wouldn’t be wearing them other places such as the grocery store.
Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.