There’s a party for a good cause on Thursday that promises to be a real page-turner.
Read Aloud West Virginia, which last year put 24,000 books in the hands of children from 604 classrooms across the state, is hosting its annual Read-a-Palooza fundraiser, where patrons can put a bottle of wine in their own hands to aid the cause.
Featuring a $20 “wine pull,” heavy appetizers and a silent auction, as well as beer and wine, the shindig will take place in the University of Charleston’s Riggleman Rotunda from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.readaloudwv.org/tickets and at the door, though donations in lieu of attendance are also being accepted.
During Read Aloud WV’s last event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, organizers raised $80,000. And beyond putting the party proceedings on hold for a few years, the pandemic and the learning gaps it created among students also spoke to why the organization does what it does.
Each year, Read Aloud provides thousands of children a selection of six books to take home in the summer to help combat summer reading loss through its site-based Summer Book Binge programs in Jackson, Kanawha, Marion and Greenbrier counties.
“There’s all sorts of things in school and life we have to do, but if we can get kids to read for pleasure, they’ll read on their own time and practice,” Read Aloud WV Executive Director Dawn Miller said. “When they do that, they get better at it, and when you read well, you can do a lot more than if reading is difficult for you.”
According to the American Educational Research Association, a student reading below grade level by third grade is four-times less likely to graduate high school by age 19 than a child who does read proficiently by that time. A student below the poverty line who isn’t at grade proficiency level by the third grade is 13-times less likely to graduate than their peers.
“You go to school for longer, you have higher educational attainment,” Miller said of proficient readers. “They grow up to be healthier adults who have more career options.”
Miller explained the process of battling summer reading loss is therefore especially important for those disadvantaged children who might not get the chance to attend summer camps, go on vacation or routinely socialize.
“Those [non-disadvantaged] kids are stimulated and their vocabulary is growing,” Miller explained. “Kids that don’t get those experiences, they can lose two months of reading proficiency over the summer. They can regain that, but they never get as far as if they hadn’t lost it ... That’s a couple years behind from where they could be by the time they graduate.”
After taking part in Summer Book Binges in 2022, Read Aloud WV officials found that 84% of participants at Cottageville and Gilmore elementaries, in Jackson County, either increased or maintained their Lexile level, a measure of reading proficiency, over the break.
In 2021, 53% of Chesapeake Elementary students, where 77% were not proficient readers during the 2020-21 school year, gained or maintained their reading skills over the summer. Of those who experienced skill erosion, 38% were already reading above grade level prior to break and remained above grade level in the fall.
“When children are surrounded by books that are enticing to them, magnetic to their personality, they pick them up,” Miller said.
For more information, visit www.readaloudwv.org.